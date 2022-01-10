“Virtual Hare” is the new function of Amazfit watches to encourage you to run

Related news

Amazfit is in luck, and a couple of months after the launch of the Amazfit GTS 3 and GTR 3 it has launched a new function for these devices which it has given the name of “Virtual Hare”, and with which it tries to serve as motivation to the users so that they exceed their own records and compete against themselves every time they go out for a run. These are watches with quite a few sports modes, and now they also have this option.

This is how “Virtual Hare” works

Amazfit GTS 3 with Virtual Hare

The Free Android

Virtual Hare has been described by the company as a training assistant that tracks some goals for endurance, cardiovascular performance, speed, or calorie consumption to help users improve their results.

As its name suggests, it is a kind of virtual runner that you must overcome in each training session. At the beginning of these, you must establish the rhythm that it will take, defining its average speed, but you will not need to define a route, since this is not relevant, in fact, you can even do it on a treadmill.

During the training, you will be able to access a screen where you will see the Virtual Hare data, with your average speed, the speed of the assistant and the difference between the two. Something that should serve to motivate you if you see that you are behind this.

This novelty uses the technology of these smartwatches, such as the BioTracker chip or the PeakBeats algorithm with which a basic optimization of workouts, improving data reliability. In short, it comes to join its more than 150 sports modes and improve the way you train when you go running.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you