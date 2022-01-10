https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220109/volvo-desafia-a-tesla-con-un-automatico-piloto-que-podria-leiderar-la-industria–photos–1120118685.html
Volvo challenges Tesla with an autopilot that could lead the industry
Volvo challenges Tesla with an autopilot that could lead the industry | Photos
Swedish car brand Volvo has announced that its next electric car model will be fully autonomous. And it will come equipped with the latest … 01.09.2022, Sputnik World
The system, known as Ride Pilot, aims to offer a convenient, pleasant and safe driving, and allows the user to dedicate their time to other activities such as having breakfast, reading a book or watching a movie while the car does all the work, ensures the In this way, the company shows us the big difference between a Tesla semi-autonomous system where the driver is responsible if something goes wrong and a more advanced autonomous system like the Ride Pilot where Volvo is in command of the driving and the company is in control. effectively willing to take responsibility for the results. The innovative hands-free driving method is accompanied by a lidar sensor manufactured by Luminar Technologies, a key part of the system that helps the car to obtain a three-dimensional map of the environment using laser beams. will integrate five radars, eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors for a variety of safety systems such as automatic braking d e emergency, detection of pedestrians and large animals. It also has level 2 driver assistance systems such as Volvo’s current Pilot Assist function, which is a combination of sensors and devices that make a difference compared to current driving assistants, which are not able to identify or react to static obstacles. such as an emergency vehicle stopped on the highway. In its next generation of cars, Volvo Cars is setting a new standard for safety, with wireless software updates in combination with state-of-the-art sensor setup. “We are proud to announce the US launch of our first truly unsupervised autonomous driving feature as we seek to set a new industry standard for autonomy without compromising safety, “said Volvo Cars Research and Development Head Mats Moberg. , Ride Pilot will only be made available to customers once there is p Roasted by Volvo Cars’ rigorous verification and testing protocol. This includes being certified safe on the road and in other conditions.
Swedish car brand Volvo has announced that its next electric car model will be fully autonomous. And it will come equipped with the latest in autopilot technology, which is so reliable that it frees the user from responsibilities under certain conditions.
The system, known as Ride pilot, aims to offer a convenient, pleasant and safe driving, and allows the user to dedicate their time to other activities such as having breakfast, reading a book or watching a movie while the car does all the work, says the company.
“The name Ride Pilot implies what the driver can expect: when the car drives alone, Volvo Cars takes responsibility for driving, offering the driver comfort and peace of mind,” the company said in a press release comparing it to Autopilot. from Tesla.
In this way, the company presents us with the great difference between a Tesla semi-autonomous system where the driver is responsible if something goes wrong and a more advanced autonomous system such as the Ride Pilot where Volvo is in control of driving and the company is effectively willing. to take responsibility for the results.
The innovative hands-free driving method is accompanied by a sensor lidar made by Luminar Technologies, a key part of the system that helps the car to obtain a three-dimensional map of the environment using laser beams.
The LiDAR sensor will integrate with five radars, eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors for a variety of safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and large animals. It also has level 2 driver assistance systems such as the function Pilot Assist current Volvo.
This combination of sensors and devices makes the difference with respect to current driving assistants, which are not able to identify or react to static obstacles such as an emergency vehicle stopped on the highway.
In your next generation of cars, Volvo Cars is setting a new standard for security, with updates to software wireless in combination with a state-of-the-art sensor configuration.
Volvo’s new design could resemble its Concept Recharge concept
However, Ride Pilot will only be made available to customers after it has gone through Volvo Cars’ rigorous verification and testing protocol. This includes being certified safe on the road and in other conditions.