Wall Street opens in red and the Dow Jones falls 1.10% weighed down by technology By EFE



© Reuters. Wall Street opens in the red and the Dow Jones falls 1.10% weighed down by technology



New York, Jan 10 (.) .- Wall Street opened in the red this Monday and its main indicator, the, fell 1.10%, weighed especially by the technology sector, while yields on public debt rose.

Half an hour after the beginning of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 398.32 points, down to 35,833.34 integers; and the selective decreased by 1.47% or 68.60 units, to 4,608.43 points.

For its part, the, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 2.10% or 314.37 integers, to 14,621.53 units.

The New York stock market deflated last week due to fear of a more aggressive monetary policy than anticipated by the Federal Reserve (Fed), due to inflation.

The market reacted this morning to a report by Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 analysts who estimate that the central bank will raise interest rates four times this year.

Investors were strongly betting on the sale of risky assets such as stocks, especially those that have had a good run during the pandemic.

They also sold public debt, raising the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond, which touched 1.81% in the first hour after closing the 2021 financial year at 1.51%.

Wall Street is awaiting an appearance from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday and various inflation-related data in the following days.

Also, this Friday begins the quarterly results season with the annual accounts of the country’s main banks, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE :).

By sectors, the greatest loss was for non-essential goods companies (-2.78%), technology (-1.97%) and communications (-1.69%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, red predominated and the biggest hit was for Visa (NYSE 🙂 (-4.32%), Nike (NYSE 🙂 (-4.10%), Salesforce (NYSE 🙂 (-3.87%) and Home depot (NYSE 🙂 (-2.65%).

In other markets, the fell to 78.04 dollars a barrel, the fell to 1,793 dollars an ounce and the dollar strengthened against the euro, with a change of 1.1302.