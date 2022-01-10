Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Monday, January 10

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Unique offers and opportunities will come to you to test your talents. Join, seek the company only of beings that inspire you with total confidence. Your time has come to venture into new terrain. Seek good luck and take calculated risks when it comes to money. Lucky numbers: 50, 29, 16.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Job opportunities are now appearing to test your professional karats. The planetary energy protects you and returns everything you lost. It is time to risk yourself, but cautiously, in new companies. Visualize yourself at all times as a winner. Don’t compare yourself to anyone, be yourself. Lucky numbers: 15, 46, 27.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your financial affairs take on enormous importance. New income opportunities present themselves for you. Sexual passion is exalted, so you must take care of being jealous. It gives a lot of freedom and space to the being you love and if he really loves you, he will stay by your side. Lucky numbers: 8, 19, 4.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Make a recap of all your experiences and you will realize that every human being has been your teacher or your great lover. The one who is by your side will be the person who really suits you. In these love affairs, you will now face reality and make brave decisions. Lucky numbers: 6, 42, 33.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Learn to eat properly by listening to the requests of your own body. Although outwardly you look like steel, your ills reflect your enormous sensitivity and vulnerability. Practice relaxation exercises. Give it the extra care that your physical body needs. Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Think and act big like only you know how to do it. Get out of any feeling of limitation or poverty. Money comes to you from invisible sources. Something you wanted for years will come true. Commitments and obligations multiply. It is important that you divide your time wisely. Lucky numbers: 25, 13, 2.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Your work will be admired and your professional quality recognized. You will make very good contacts, which will help you greatly when making decisions that will affect you in some way, for a long time. As you help and make others prosper, so will you also prosper. Lucky numbers: 22, 48, 36.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Only that which leads you to evolve spiritually and progress both financially and professionally will remain with you now. What you gave or gave away in the past becomes rewards and gifts to you now. Your health and your love life improve remarkably. Lucky numbers: 39, 44, 12.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Don’t get attached to anything that doesn’t make you happy. Do not close yourself to a fixed idea or swim against the current. Open yourself to everything that the Cosmos offers you. Write down on paper everything negative and sad that has affected you and burn it or bury it. Don’t give yourself the luxury of having a single negative thought. Lucky numbers: 45, 18, 17.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Do not close yourself to what has to be because it will be for your good. Don’t live working, work to live. Take care of your emotional health by controlling anger attacks and overcoming depressions. Apply mental and spiritual techniques to keep yourself in optimal health conditions. Lucky numbers: 31, 24, 44.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Throw yourself into the social world, but demand the best, the true, both in love and in friendship. Your popularity and sympathy will win the hearts of many. Do not be in a hurry or impatience, especially when loving. Let love come spontaneously, grow and strengthen over time. Lucky numbers: 1, 38, 19.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will make important decisions and establish strategies that will lead you to succeed where you failed yesterday. You benefit from the luck of other people. You will possess the cunning to invest or use money where it can be multiplied, as well as the wisdom to fully enjoy it. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 27.