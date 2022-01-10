What are Spotify codes and how are they scanned?

Spotify codes: QR codes to open songs directly from your mobile.

The QR codes they have become a great way to share content with other people. With such a simple and intuitive way to use them, it is understandable that companies take advantages of it and incorporate them into their services.

That is how Spotify wanted to give them a more personalized touch, creating their own “Spotify Codes” with which you can share your favorite music in seconds. If you want to know more about this function, we will tell you all the details below.

What are Spotify codes?

Spotify wants you to share your favorite music, artists, and playlists with those around you. In addition, they want you to do it easy, fast and in a natural way, hence the Spotify Codes become important.

To better understand them, they are a code set that when scanning with the mobile will take you to a specific content. Come on, in the same way that a traditional QR code, but exclusive to this streaming platform.

His design is quite eye-catching and they differ from the classic QR bars that we know today. In this case, they consist of a small image accompanied by bars of different sizes that resemble a sound wave.

Although it is not a novelty, since Spotify incorporated them in 2017, today it is possible to find these codes in many places, from public spaces such as cafes or buses to outdoor advertising. This without forgetting the ones you can receive from your friends.

How can I use the Spotify codes?

If you have received any of these spotify codes or you came across one on the street and you have no idea how to use them, you don’t have to worry. Here we tell you step by step how to do it and get the most out of them.

The first thing you should be clear about is that they work in the same way as traditional QR codes, with the difference that you must scan them from the Spotify app by following these steps:

On your mobile, open the app Spotify .

. Go to section “Look for” or locate the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of your screen.

or locate the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of your screen. Now click on the search bar. You will then have the option to type the name of the song, artist, album or playlist. But when we look closely, a small icon of a camera is shown on the right side.

You just have to click on this option (if it is the first time, it will ask for permissions to access the camera of your mobile) and you will be able to scan the Spotify Codes what you want. Once the app recognizes the code, it will automatically redirect you to the coded content.

How to create a code in Spotify

Now that it’s clear what is it and how to use Spotify codes, it is time to learn how to create them. This process is quite simple and does not require great knowledge, although it will depend on what you want to share. In the same way, do not worry, we will explain you carefully.

Create codes from your profile

If you want share your profile with other people through one of these codes is very easy. Just go to “Spotify> Start> Settings> View profile> press the three dots” and the code to scan will appear there.

Create codes for a song, artist, album, podcast, or playlist

In the case of any content within the platform, the process is exactly the same. In this case, you must search for the content you want (song, artist, album, podcast or playlist, etc.) and then press the three dots to access the image.

There is another option that is very similar but clicking on the option “Share”. Here in addition to the image in question, you will have other options to send the information as you prefer.

How to create Spotify codes with third-party app

The last option is through Spotify Codes from your mobile or PC. We could say that it is a “third party” app for the simple fact of not being within the app itself. Spotify interface. Either way, it’s official from the streaming company itself and totally free.

To use it is quite simple, you just have to copy URI address of the content you want within Spotify, paste it where indicated and press the button “Get Spotify Code”. Simple as that.

If you are not clear how to get content URISimply go to the song, artist, album, podcast or playlist that you want to share, click on the three dots> copy link.

The best thing about this tool is that it allows you customize code. You can change background color and the sound bar, choose size and the format in which you want to save it. Once it is finished, you download it and share it.

Now that you know what are Spotify codes and how are they scanned, next time you wish share a song to your friends or dedicate that ballad to a loved one, you have a more creative way to surprise them.

