What do playoff eliminators need to be contenders in 2022?

There are 18 teams that will watch the postseason from home, as they try to decipher what they lacked to get into the playoff party

What a drama that was lived in NFL Week 18, the second time the league has extended its regular season to 18 games, but the first time that it is due to 17 games (in 1993, the NFL experimented with two days off per team, but that experiment ended immediately.)

A playoff berth that was in hand was lost, two games went to supplementary, and in the end, we had the final draw of the postseason.



1 Related

On the other hand, the order of the first 18 selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, the teams that were left out of the postseason.

Taking advantage of that given order, we review what these teams need to fix for the incoming campaign, if they want to be the protagonists and not just spectators of the big party.

Teams that will watch the playoffs from home will have more time to think about next season. ESPN Illustration

Talent. The Jaguars took an important first step, firing Urban Meyer before the end of the season. There is a quarterback draft, and offensive weapons. Many more pieces are missing. Offensive line and defensive line seem to be the priorities, but even before that, you have to define who takes the helm. Afterwards, it is a matter of adding talent in all areas of the workforce.

Offensive weapons. There are two offensive pieces on which, apparently, the future of this franchise can be built: tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the team is still looking for a three-down primary running back, and more wide receivers to complement the passing game. In addition, there is a need for game-changing defenders in almost every position.

A face of the franchise. The Texans are likely the only team in the league without a single more or less recognized star throughout the NFL. Plain and simple, Houston lacks a face for its franchise. Davis Mills has earned at least one genuine opportunity to compete for the starting job, and it’s hard to talk about Brandin Cooks or Rex Burkhead as recognized figures in the 2022 NFL. Although it may not seem like it, it is a very important role. around which the other players in the locker room can gravitate.

Consistency. The Jets are a team capable of very bright flashes. The problem is that they fly in the dark most of the time. Zach Wilson has qualities, but he makes decisions that force you to scratch your head. There are talented players on defense, but there is virtually no depth at any position. Of all the team head coaches at the bottom of the table, Robert Saleh appears to be the most consistent, and at least that’s a good start.

Head coach. The Joe Judge thing is to give pity. Not only did he go public with the media in the last two weeks, but he backed his words with the most ridiculous decision-making of Week 18, clearly noting that he has no interest in preserving, if any, the respect of your players. Here, a change in the rudder is needed.

Quarterback. The Panthers are another team that, the head coach assures us, is making great progress, even if it is invisible to anyone who watches the club’s games. If Matt Rhule returns as head coach, something must be done urgently to fix the quarterback job. If Cam Newton was not the answer, Sam Darnold confirmed that he is even worse. The lack of faith in Will Grier speaks volumes about what the team thinks of him. Time for a total clean in the group of passers.

7. Chicago Bears (6-11), selection traded to Giants

Head coach. Clearly, Matt Nagy’s time is up in Chicago. Two top-11 draft quarterbacks and zero development in them as projects is enough to believe that this team has nowhere to grow with Nagy. Justin Fields is not a burned cartridge, but he does require a coach who understands how to exploit his best qualities and how to hide his weaknesses, something Nagy never managed to decipher.

Quarterback. No, Matt Ryan is not the worst quarterback in the NFL, but he has given everything he has to give to Atlanta. A breath of fresh air is needed on this offense, and there’s no point waiting any longer for Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Justin Gage to develop chemistry with a new arm. Things are likely to get worse for the Falcons before they improve, with a new quarterback under center, but the 7-10 mark is somewhat misleading, because this team is so much further away from competing than just two or three more wins in the regular season. .

Quarterback. The Broncos didn’t wait to fire Vic Fangio after Saturday’s loss, but the reality is that the passer switch is more urgent. Clearly, Drew Lock isn’t much more than Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian or Brock Osweiler, and that’s just not enough. Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to go from being a very solid backup quarterback, or a bridge to carry a rookie patiently; it’s hard to imagine him winning multiple games in a single postseason. It remains to be seen if Denver opts for an offensive head coach next offseason.

10. Seattle Seahawks (7-10), selection traded to Jets

Quarterback. No, Russell Wilson isn’t done, but if the rumors are true, Seattle might have seen the last of him in the franchise uniform. Operating under this premise, it’s crucial for the Seahawks to find a good trading partner to recoup draft capital after overpaying for Jamal Adams, including the next first-round pick.

Quarterback. There is no worse punishment than an undeserved reward, and giving Washington access to the playoffs last year did a lot to fool a team and fans who thought they were contenders. The truth is that this team is still far away, and nowhere is the distance greater than in the quarterback position. Taylor Heinicke could be a decent backup, and Ryan Fitzpatrick a great tutor. The only thing left to do is determine who can take over to exploit the full potential of Terry McLaurin and company.

Head coach. Not that Mike Zimmer is a bad coach, but his message has worn down, and he has made insurmountable mistakes, like turning his son into a defensive coordinator. It’s time for something new in Minnesota. If the vacancy opens, Minny’s will be one of the most closely fought, because there is a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, from Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson to Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter. Expectations must be high for this squad, and it’s time to find someone to fulfill them.

Quarterback. It’s hard for me to believe it’s time to give up on Kevin Stefanski, but he’s under warning. Reports from Cleveland say Baker Mayfield will return next year, but it’s time to bring in someone to compete for the starting job, something the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft has never faced as a starter. From start to finish, it is incomprehensible that this squad does not win double-digit matches year after year.

Offensive tackle. Ronnie Stanley is one of the best left-handers in the NFL when healthy, but that hasn’t happened in a long time. Alejandro Villanueva was a free agency disappointment. Baltimore’s offensive line was by far the team’s Achilles heel, net of injuries. For a team that plays what Baltimore likes, it’s unforgivable to be so soft in the trenches.

15. Miami Dolphins (9-8), selection traded to Eagles

Offensive line. Whether Tua Tagovailoa can be a definitive answer is still unclear, and with each passing week that the team remains uncertain, the balance tips towards a no. Other teams haven’t had to wait that long to find out. However, it must also be admitted that Tagovailoa has not enjoyed the ideal protection, either up front in terms of their offensive linemen, or in terms of having a consistent running game that facilitates offensive execution. Both situations improve with more talent among the five in front, something that should be a priority for this club in the coming months.

16. Indianapolis Colts (9-8), pick traded to Eagles

Quarterback. Is it an overreaction for Carson Wentz’s miserable game in Week 18? Maybe. Maybe not. Numbers alone don’t look too bad throughout the season, but there weren’t many moments where Wentz seized the moment to get Indy out of the hole. Wentz ranks – to my mind – among the league’s 26 to 32 quarterbacks, headlines speaking, and that means a better passer could perfectly place the Colts in the upper half of the NFL table, something that he did get Philip Rivers last year. Michael Pittman is a potential star, and Jonathan Taylor is fascinating. Now, you have to finish putting the puzzle together with a better pin.

Quarterback. I’m not sure how James Winston’s season would have ended before he got hurt, but I think it would have been a bit better than that jointly offered by Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book in his absence. One or two more games, then, would have been enough to get New Orleans into the postseason. Sean Payton did an admirable job with this nameless offense in the passing game, and with an Alvin Kamara dealing with injuries. Having the same passer through 17 days could have changed history in the first year post-Drew Brees.

Consistency. To be frank, I was struck by having to include the Chargers here, and not another team. They have a quarterback, offensive weapons, and a line with a future. In addition, there are important figures on the defensive side of the ball, and a head coach who does a good job establishing the identity of the team. Then? So what is lacking is for Los Angeles to win the games that everyone expects to win. There’s no use surprising with key wins over Chiefs and Bengals if you’re going to lose to Broncos and Texans. If we’re talking one position, a front-line tight end could take this offense to another level.