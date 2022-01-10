What does Lucero think of the apparent courtship of Lucerito Mijares

According to his fans, for some details, Lucerito mijares could have boyfriend. Now, it would be necessary to find out what does Lucero think Y Manuel Mijares of the subject and, if it is really true. The young woman is only 16 years old and, on several occasions, has shown that she has an undeniable talent following in the footsteps of her parents.

Thus, Lucerito mijares It has already earned a place in show business. The girl began her career sheltered by her parents, but her steps are very slow. Little by little it is seen that his thing is to be behind the microphone, with a voice that has already conquered its own audience.

That is why, beyond his life in the world of music, his fans do not stop looking and wanting to find more details in their personal sphere, either in the private school he attends or who could become his first love.

The young woman herself was the one who unleashed the rumors that she might have boyfriend and it was for some photographs that he shared with Emiliano Gatica, a boy who is already very famous for the publications he makes on Tik Tok.

SOURCE: Mag El Comercio

In the images that were published, both teenagers were seen hugging and smiling. In addition, what most caught the attention of the fans was that Lucerito commented on several “I love you” and many red hearts for the young man.

In the same way, in another of his publications, He also admired how good he looked to which he replied: “I adore you and I miss you very, very much ??”. However, so far nothing has been confirmed. In fact, this does not mean that there is a love relationship between them, taking into account that, like Lucerito, most girls his age make the same comments to the artist who, like Lucero’s daughter, shares the taste for the music.

After so many rumors and speculations that got bigger and bigger, the same Emiliano was the one in charge of hiding the evidence on his Instagram profile. Precisely, the photos in which Lucerito appeared, were no longer seen, nor were the comments that his fans began to speculate about.

It is not known if it was a tactic of both or just one of them, but the apparent courtship is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, many wonder what does Lucero think as well as Manuel Mijares.

At the moment, as neither party has spoken out on the rumors, Lucero remains oblivious to opinions and in the same way Manuel, Lucerito’s father. But, on the part of the followers of both, they are very enthusiastic and assure that the suspicions of the supposed courtship are true because every day they are seen more together.

What do you think? Will they confirm it soon?