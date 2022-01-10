What does Lucero think of the apparent courtship of Lucerito Mijares

According to his fans, for some details, Lucerito mijares could have boyfriend. Now, it would be necessary to find out what does Lucero think Y Manuel Mijares of the subject and, if it is really true. The young woman is only 16 years old and, on several occasions, has shown that she has an undeniable talent following in the footsteps of her parents.

Thus, Lucerito mijares It has already earned a place in show business. The girl began her career sheltered by her parents, but her steps are very slow. Little by little it is seen that his thing is to be behind the microphone, with a voice that has already conquered its own audience.

