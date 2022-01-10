What does this mean for the price of Bitcoin?

In this case, it is not a new announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States. That is not the news as such. Actually, when the minutes of the December meetings come out, what the market got was more light on some old news. As usual, the market overreacts. True, inflation has gotten out of control and the Fed must tighten the belt earlier than anticipated. That means the end of the bond purchase, the eventual rate hike (several times), and the beginning (gradual) of the bond sale. As a result, markets are shaking. What does all this mean for the price of Bitcoin?

We all know very well that rebellion sells. This is true in many settings. But it is particularly true in the crypto market and in the tech sector in general. That means that, for adherents of Californian ideology (libertarianism, counterculture, and technophilia), the spirit of anti-government complaint serves as a unifying element. At the analyst level, this typically translates as a chronic denial of the Fed’s influence in the innovation sector. It is denial by dogma. In what corresponds to the crypto market, there is talk of supply, flow, halvings, and adoption. But, very conveniently, everything related to macroeconomic factors is ignored. Apparently, the crypto market inhabits an alternate universe. Fake. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies inhabit this planet.

Keep reading: Predictions and trends: What will 2022 be like?

However, markets react negatively to any news of tightening monetary policy. As simple as that. As usual, tightening hits the most speculative markets first. I am referring to the growth sector. And I reserve my right to use the word “speculative” in its non-pejorative connotation. What is the growth sector? Well, companies whose valuation is not made according to their underlying assets but according to the projection of future sales. Tesla, for example, is a “growth” stock par excellence. Very different from Toyota in this regard. “Future sales” is the key phrase. That is the “speculative” thing.

Bitcoin obviously lacks intrinsic value. It is a code. And a code, as we well know, is not eaten. Bitcoin has monetary value. It is a rate of change. In that sense, it is all speculation. Additionally, it is a fragmented market, with little liquidity, with a lot of regulatory ambiguity, quite experimental, and relatively immature. Rather, it is a risk asset. What is its virtue and, at the same time, its defect. This characteristic volatility takes away stability (security) but adds opportunity (profitability). Beyond what libertarians say with their social media dogmas, investor opinion and behavior is far more important when it comes to price fluctuations. In other words, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are honorary members of the tech / growth sector from a financial markets point of view.

Keep reading: How to invest in 2022?

In the world of high finance, more important than the news is investor sentiment. Right now, confusion and uncertainty prevail due to a rather complex and contradictory climate. As a defense strategy, in such circumstances, markets tend to turn conservative. This usually means selling risky assets and seeking refuge in more stable instruments such as cash, T-bonds, etc.

Now, what am I talking about when I talk about a possible “overreaction”? I mean that the planned “monetary tightening” is relative. In other words, we will still have a fairly flexible policy. Example. Rates before the 2008 credit crisis were above 4%. In comparison, the upcoming increases will be relatively modest and gradual.

Now let’s go back to the past. The change in monetary policy, at heart, is not a failure of the Fed. In fact, it is quite the opposite. In any case, it is an excess of success. In other words, it is a success before the anticipated lapses. Some of us do remember hearing from Powell himself that an increase in inflation would be accepted to stimulate employment. PAM! The latest employment reports have arrived and the improvements are definitely remarkable. Thanks Phillips curve. The relationship between inflation and employment is a textbook.

An increase in employment generates an increase in demand. Which, in turn, implies an increase in income. That is to say, Despite a few months of great volatility, and a relative slowness due to a new monetary policy, this will surely be a year of growth. In other words, there is still nothing that makes us think that the bullish cycle has ended. The Fed cannot stop the machine overnight. Because the debt is simply too much. In this case, the Fed squeezes, but does not hang.

Keep reading: What will happen to the NFT market in 2022?

In my (not so humble) opinion, the tech / growth sector is on discount at the moment. Sooner or later, the market will find greater clarity and optimism will return. In other words, greed will return and speculation will continue. Which, naturally, will greatly favor Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The improvements in the employment rate (US) are a success for the recovery. Many (superficial) analysts when reading employment reports look only at the number of new jobs created. But they forget to review the increase in wages. Exactly. These are higher quality positions. Which is excellent in terms of spending and consumption. Hence, in terms of corporate income. Y We must remember that nothing raises the stock markets so much as good sales reports.

Bitcoiner friend, the Fed is your fairy godmother. Whether you like it or not. For better or worse. Words more, words less, monetary policy is the number one factor when it comes to price. It is always good to put dogmas and politics aside to manage our investment portfolio with greater objectivity and pragmatism. That, of course, involves weighing the macroeconomic reality in our considerations. It requires not seeing the Fed as the enemy, but rather as a highly relevant actor in the markets. What does the Fed mean for the price of Bitcoin? It means a lot.