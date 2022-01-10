What is aerothermal energy, how much does it cost to install and why has it become fashionable?

The goal of aerothermal is have heating in winter, cooling in summer and hot water all year round in homes and businesses, reducing electricity and gas bills. It is a renewable and clean source of energy.

Aerothermal extracts environmental energy contained in the air temperature, even when it is below zero, and transfers it to the room or to running water, so that you have heating without problems. And he does it through the thermodynamic cycle that uses a refrigerant gas compressed at very low temperatures to extract heat from the outside air.

Advantages of aerothermal

This technology does not produce combustion as there is no boiler so there is also no smoke or debris and it is safer. The whole house can run exclusively on electricity, without the need to contract gas or fuel supplies. And it also provides air conditioning.

Aerothermal guarantees hot water at low cost. Its installation is much simpler and than with other non-renewable energies. In addition, its outputs can be combined to heat traditional radiators, underfloor heating, heat pumps, even radiant ceilings. It is heating with lower energy consumption.

What do you pay when you install aerothermal

In this case, you only pay for electricity consumption, which can be only 22% of the energy supplied for a machine with a performance of 4.5 with energy class A +++, one of the most efficient.

Thanks to low energy consumption compared to gas, diesel, fuel – oil, propane, pellets …, it is already the energy solution in most office buildings, airports, cinemas, clinics … In addition, it is the ideal system For heating and cooling medium-sized homes, they are not recommended for homes of less than 90 square meters, nor are they recommended in extremely cold locations.

How much does aerothermy cost

Aerothermal energy allows the house to be heated and cooled with clean energy.

From 8 thousand to 24 thousand euros. Although the initial outlay is high, the energy savings are considerable compared to conventional boilers. There are estimates of up to 70% savings on the electricity and gas bill, which allows the installation to be amortized between 5 and 12 years. Maintenance costs are very low and the installation does not need any periodic inspection.

According to the study “Heating and air conditioning consumption habits in Spanish homes in times of Covid” carried out by Junkers Bosch, more than 60% of Madrid homes are unaware that air-water heat pumps are highly efficient equipment and represent significant energy savings and that aerothermal with heat pump is one of the most complete equipment for supplying hot-cold air conditioning and sanitary hot water, all in a single product.

There are already many new construction buildings that, thanks to Technical building Code (CTE) incorporate air-water heat pumps as an integral system, or in areas without air conditioning needs to cover only hot water. And, the study also shows how 4 out of 5 households in Madrid would choose the heat pump to air-condition their home after being informed of how the aerothermal can mean real energy savings and the characteristics that make it the perfect solution to achieve the greatest comfort in any home.

What you do have to take into account

The use that is going to be given to it. When selecting heat pump powerIt must be clear whether it has to cover 100% of the installation’s demand or if some other system is foreseen for demand peaks.

The higher the heat pump power installed, the higher the initial investment will be required for the installation, but the lower the annual heating consumption costs. In turn, there are more and more reforms that incorporate the heat pump for individual home renovations, in the same way that more and more homes are incorporating hybrid systems combining traditional fossil fuel heat generators with systems of renewable energy sources such as aerothermalIn that case, the initial cost of the installation will be lower and there will be shorter payback times for taking advantage of elements of the existing installation.

The installation of the aerothermal system requires some devices outside the house and another inside it.

Government support

The Official State Gazette published on December 24 Order TED / 1446/2021, from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) with a line of aid for energy community pilot projects (CE Implementa program), endowed with 40 million, which will promote social innovation and citizen participation in renewables, energy efficiency or electric mobility.

The purpose is strengthen the support system for stakeholders in the creation and development of energy communities, mainly citizens, SMEs and local entities, in order to contribute to a decarbonization fair and inclusive by promoting investments in green infrastructures and the participation of actors not traditionally involved in the energy sector.

Those legal entities, public or private, that promote citizen participation in areas such as renewable electrical and thermal energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and demand management will be able to benefit from the aid.