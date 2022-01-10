What is the fastest goal in Liga MX? The best goals. VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

In the first match of the Clausura 2022 of the America, in which they visited Puebla, the Americanist team Opened the marker with a goal at 11 seconds from Chava Reyes. Despite the fact that this is already the history of Liga MX as one of the fastest, is not number one In Mexican soccer, in fact, there are a couple that are ahead of what is done on the side.

America’s goal vs Puebla

Even though that him auction America’s young element was not really spectacular, it was enough to beat to the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva and raise the 0-1 to the scoreboard. For the disgrace of the record, the match ended tied 1-1.

What is the fastest goal in the history of Mexican soccer?

As indicated by various sources, the goal earlier in Liga MX it was seen in the 1989-1990 season (long tournaments were still held), when Rafael Chavez de Tecos scored Chivas at nine seconds.

The second fastest goal

He is the one who converted the Brazilian Ederval Lourenco. The university element scored a goal for the 10 seconds to the Toros Neza in the 1993-1994 season, after taking away several rival elements.

The third goal in 11 seconds

Already in the third position is the both of Chava Reyes, tied for the same time along with other entries, including:

Xolos vs Chivas 2012

The goal of Alfredo Moreno to Chivas when he played with Xolos in 2012.

Cougars vs Tigres 2006



Also with the same figure, he scored forward Ariel González with Pumas at the University Olympic Stadium.

