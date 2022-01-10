What it consists of, services and how to use it

Officially launched in 2006, it provides online services for other web or client-side apps. It is accessed via HTTP, using REST and SOAP protocols. All services are billed based on usage, but this depends on one service and another. As of June 2007, AWS already had a user base of about 180,000 people. As of June 2007, they claimed 330,000 developers had signed up to use Amazon Web Services. On April 20, 2011, some parts of AWS suffered a important cut, for which they needed 2 days to fully recover.

In June 2012, several websites based on Amazon Web Services lost their network connection due to a severe storm in Northern Virginia, where its largest data center is located. On October 22 of that same year, there was an important interruption which affected services like Foursquare, Pinterest, Reddit and others. That same night, AWS suffered a power outage that led to the failure of various services, such as Netflix.

In 2020 it was confirmed that Amazon Web Services I would train thousands of professionals in technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and app development.

More recently, in the middle of December 2021 There has been a new drop in the service that affected a multitude of websites and platforms that depend on it, the second blackout in a maximum period of one week. On December 9, the service was turned off for a total of 7 hours. On December 22, a new fall due to a power outage. Three falls in the same month and in such a short period of time they have aroused criticism from users, although some were solved quickly and the service works normally.

They use it big enterprises like the aforementioned and many more, in addition to some Spanish like Interflora, Mapfre or FC Barcelona. The service has matured considerably with the passage of time and with respect to other similar ones, in addition to offering many tools that adapt to all types of businesses.

What it consists of and services included

Amazon Web Services (AWS) are various public cloud computing services that together make up a cloud computing platform. They are offered by Amazon and are used in popular apps like Foursquare, Dropbox or Hootsuite. It consists of one of the most important cloud computing offerings, competing with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud. Their data centers They are found in the United States, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Europe, and Singapore. Specifically, AWS is in 18 geographic regions as of today, although they may increase.

It has a great variety of services such as storage, databases, messaging, security, mobiles and many others. In total, it provides more than 50 services quickly and easily to companies. Provides high security, so you don’t have to worry about it. You can use the services in an innovative way thanks to its advanced features, and it even includes capabilities to audit, control and manage the identity, use and configuration so that it adapts to your needs, but also to current legislation and regulations. They are easy, quick to install, without obligation, they adapt to you and are safe.

The services are in the following categories: AWS Cost Management, Administration and Governance, Storage, Analytics, Business Applications, Database, Blockchain, Containers, Game Development, Client Enablement, Developer Tools, Computing, End User Computing, Application Integration, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Migration and Transfer , Mobile, Quantum Technologies, AR and VR, Networking and content delivery, Robotics, Satellite, Security, identity and compliance, and Multimedia services.

You will find lots of services like Lambda, Barch, Amazon Braket, IAM, Amazon Macie, Inspector, CloudFormation, EC2, Lingsail, RDS, Neptune, MediaLive, MediaConnect and many others, in each of their categories, so you better know what your needs are and browse the platform until you find them or make new discoveries.

AWS pricing

All services used are paid during the time you use them, with complex licenses or long-term contracts. It is a pay-per-use system in its more than 160 cloud services, so it may be difficult for you to calculate how much you are going to pay if you use the service if you are going to use several and the payment is per use. Yes, you can estimate it taking into account your usage habits. In addition, one of the advantages of its pricing policy is that you will save with the commitment, since there are savings in the on-demand mode with the commitment to use a specific amount of a service or category during a period of 1 or 3 years, in addition to you will pay less the more you use what Amazon offers you.

If you want to know the price of each of the services, you will have to go to this page, scroll below where it says service prices and choose the one that interests you by selecting the category first. Once you have done so, a new page will appear with general information about what it can cost you and how to access more detailed information about prices. You will also know how much the free tier to know what you will save using each Amazon product. There are products in which you will see a lot better their prices, while in others the calculation is a bit more complicated. For example, the storage for the first 50TB / month will be $ 0.023 per GB and will decrease as you consume more.

A very interesting tool that you will find in them is the calculator of prices. It is below the information, you will see it if you go down the page to additional resources, also in this link. It will help you to estimate the price of the services that interest you according to your possible consumption. This is interesting if you know the use you usually give of it or you can get an idea, although it only makes an estimate based on the data that you indicate.

Start using it

Now that you know what this set of Amazon services, we will tell you how you can start using it from your computer or mobile, we will also start by telling you how to access its services for free while you become familiar with them to go on to tell you how to register in it, how to manage its control panel and start using the services to take advantage of its advantages. Once you have registered, it will give you the option to log in to the console when you access the web. The iOS app is this, the Android app is and in the Amazon store you can get it here.

Amazon Web Services free

With the AWS free tier, you will be able to acquire free experience with the platform, its products or services. Any user in all customer accounts can benefit. You just have to create one free account to explore the more than 100 products they have, with 3 different types of free offers depending on the product you use. You’ll enjoy them free for 12 months after your initial registration date, with free trials or free forever.

In this way, you can search among these options or the most prominent or in different product categories depending on what you need or want. You will see the existing offers with information about them, and you can choose the ones that interest you to take advantage of them with the limits indicated in each one of them.

How to register

To register you must go to upper part of the page on the right, where it puts this option. Once you do, you will appear on a page where you should indicate your email, password, account name and follow the steps indicated. You can also log in in an existing account from the same site, at the bottom of everything. They will ask you how you plan to use it, who to contact and you accept the terms of use. The next thing they will do is ask you for information about your credit card. They will not charge you for use under the limits of the free mode, although they will retain 1 euro for a period of 3 to 5 days to verify your identity. They will connect with your bank once you enter the data. Check and continue. You may have to confirm it with your bank if necessary.

The next thing you will do is verify your identity, for which they request your telephone to call you or send an SMS (whichever you prefer). They will send you a message, you must write the code that comes to you on the next screen.

The next step is to select a support plan for your account. Basic level support is free, Developer is starting at $ 29 per month and Business starting at $ 100 per month. You can even go for the Enterprise tier, with response times in 15 minutes starting at $ 15,000 per month. You can compare them here in case you have doubts . When you have chosen the one that interests you, give finish registration.

How to use AWS

When activate your account You will receive an email notifying that the process has been completed. You will be able to go to the administration console, identifying yourself as a root or IAM user and indicating your email.

In the management console You can check the services by searching in the seeker above or in their categories. You will also see the recently visited ones and all the services. In addition, you can create a solution below with simple wizards and automated workflows. So you can create applications in 6 minutes with Elastic Beanstalk, launch a virtual machine with EC2 in just over 2 minutes, register a domain with Route 53, migrate to AWS in less than 2 minutes, connect an Internet of Things device in 5 minutes with AWS IoT and many other possibilities. Below you can learn the fundamentals of AWS, choose a learning path, or explore comprehensive resources.

On the right, where you see your name next to the country, you can click to view and manage your account, organization, service quotas, billing panel and security credentials. You can also log out from there. In each of the options you will find several configuration possibilities, for example, in billing you will see details of invoices, payments, credits, purchase orders and much more. You can create an organization or view your invitations. In Service Quotas you will find the services, applied quota value, default value, if it is adjustable and other options. You can give each service to see more information and request a quota increase.

To start using one of its services, you just have to select it and follow the operating instructions for each of them. You can find out about it before you start, and take advantage of the corresponding ones for free according to the established limitations. They also have more than 500 courses digital free.