what we know of one of the worst tragedies

(CNN) – The fire in New York that killed at least 17 people this Sunday in the Bronx, according to authorities, is one of the worst tragedies in the modern history of the city. Dozens of people are in the hospital: about half of them with injuries that can be fatal. Meanwhile, the events raise big security questions and the question that seems to haunt investigators: what exactly happened and how? This is what we know.

What started the fire in New York?

A faulty electric heater in a bedroom was the source of the fire in an apartment building, New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said early Monday.

The five-alarm blaze started shortly before 11 a.m. local time, consuming first the bedroom, then the entire duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the 19-story building, Nigro said.

“The heat was on in the building. This (heater) was used to supplement the building’s heating. There were smoke alarms throughout the building. The first call that came in was due to a neighbor hearing the smoke alarm and seeing the smoke that came out called, “he said.

When residents left the burning unit, the apartment door was left open. Which allowed the smoke and fire to spread, Nigro said. At least one door was also open from the stairway to an upper floor, he said.

The victims

At least 17 people were killed, including 8 children, New York Mayor Eric Adams corrected at a news conference Monday afternoon. The president updated the number of victims, which on Sunday had been reported as 19 deaths, 9 of them children.

“This is a global tragedy because the Bronx in New York is representative of the ethnic groups and cultures of the entire world. So everyone feels the pain of what we are experiencing,” said the mayor.

In addition, 63 people were injured by “severe smoke inhalation,” and 32 were sent to five municipal hospitals in potentially deadly conditions, Commissioner Nigro said at a press conference on Sunday.

Hours earlier, Adams told CNN that as multiple people remain in critical condition in multiple hospitals, more lives may be lost.

Commissioner Nigro said victims were found on the stairs to every floor of the building, many with cardiac arrest, in what an official said could be an unprecedented loss of life. The injuries were predominantly from smoke inhalation, he noted.

Adams had also noted that “this is a horrible, horrible and painful time for New York City. And the impact of this fire will really bring a level of pain and despair to our city. He described displaced people as belonging to a community. overwhelmingly Muslim, with many immigrants from the West African nation of The Gambia.

“I Thought I Was Blind”: The Stories of New York Fire Survivors

Daisy Mitchell survived the deadly fire and managed to escape the flames. After the fact, she told CNN affiliate WABC, the smoke inside the building was so thick she thought she had gone blind.

“I panicked. I was scared. I was very scared. I was scared. I mean the smoke really hit me,” she said. “By the time I got to the exit and I was wearing the mask … I couldn’t even see, I thought I was blind, I couldn’t even see. So I was knocking on my door to get back in,” she said.

Mitchell is a resident of the 10th floor of the building and had recently moved into the facility. And he added that he had never seen anything like it.

“We are in a building that is burning and you do not know how you are going to get out”

For her part, Karen Dejesus, also a survivor of the fire, recalled what she saw on Sunday night. Dejesus said she lived in an apartment on the same floor as the fire and was forced to go out through a window to escape the fire.

“I can see the flames, I can see the smoke and everything, you know, going into my apartment,” Dejesus said. “You’re trapped somewhere. You see, we don’t have fire exits. Obviously the building wasn’t fireproof like we thought.”

“Just the fact that we are in a building that is burning and you don’t know how you are going to get out …”, he continued.

Dejesus described a scene in which firefighters broke down her door to enter and rescue her, her granddaughter and her son. They had to exit through a window to escape the flames.

Dejesus shared similar feelings regarding hearing the fire alarms as other survivors.

“A lot of us were used to hearing the fire alarm go off, so it was like a regular thing for us,” he said. “Not until I saw the smoke coming through the door, I realized it was a real fire and I heard people yelling ‘help, help, help.’

Clues and investigation

Now, the building’s fire alarms and a series of open doors are on the radar of investigators and officials trying to clear up the blaze, the second fatality to hit the northeastern United States in just a week.

Mayor Adams shared with CNN on Monday that the investigation will include whether the door to the apartment where the fire started worked properly, as well as whether the building’s alarm system was operating properly.

“We were told and instructed that there were doors that closed automatically, we just had to look at the door to that apartment to see if there was some kind of malfunction,” Adams told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day.” “We cannot make a determination until the fire chiefs conduct a thorough investigation.”

“We have a law here in New York that requires doors to close automatically,” he continued. “We also want to duplicate that public service announcement that I remember as a kid… close the doors.”

On Sunday, the day the tragedy occurred, Commissioner Nigro told a news conference that the apartment door did not close when residents left. “The smoke spread throughout the building. Hence, the tremendous loss of life and other people fighting for their lives right now in hospitals across the Bronx,” he said.

Nigro added that in addition to leaving the door of the apartment where the fire originated open, at least one door was open from the stairwell to one of the upper floors.

Part of the investigation will also include why, as one resident put it, smoke alarms sounded frequently, Adams said.

“We are going to review that system and make sure the alarm system does not fail repeatedly. And this is a wake-up call for all of our buildings. Do the proper tests and make sure to review complaints of smoke alarms that repeatedly go off without smoke. or real fire. We need to make sure that these systems work because they save lives, “added the mayor.

Building conditions

Asked Sunday about whether the building was compliant with the fire code, Mayor Adams said: “I think, based on the preliminary report, it was up to the current standard.”

He explained: “These buildings were built before many of our new fire codes were implemented. And once we have the report from the fire marshal, we can do a thorough assessment of what needs to be done and how to move forward.”

The building also has no major construction violations or complaints against the building, which contains 120 units, according to city construction records. The above minor infractions were rectified by the property and no structural infractions were listed.

Built in 1972, the building was funded by the federal government, so it may have been built outside of the New York City fire code, Nigro said. He added that this is unlikely to have been a factor in Sunday’s fire.

Support for New York after devastating fire

President Joe Biden called New York City Mayor Eric Adams to extend his support Monday as the city reels from the effects of the great fire.

“Just moments ago, I got a call from President Biden and he made it clear to me that whatever we need, the White House will be there to help us,” Mayor Adams said.

“He just sent a very strong message that this is on everyone’s radar.” And he added that “everyone is feeling the pain of what we are experiencing, but I would tell them this and say it over and over again. We are going to get through this moment.”

