WhatsApp | Web happens to know if the app crashed around the world | Applications | Smartphone | WhatsApp Down | Facebook | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Your message has not been sent as usual? Many times WhatsApp tends to present problems all over the world because one of Meta’s servers has affected not only the app, but also to Facebook and Instagram. That is why today we will give you a trick to know if it really does not work in less than a second.

You don’t need to install anything. Even in it you can also know if other networks such as Instagram or Facebook fall. Remember that in the event of a server failure, WhatsApp may be affected, so take it into account and save it in your favorites.

HOW TO KNOW IF WHATSAPP DROPPED TODAY

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp .

. Send a message and if it stays with the clock icon, make sure you have internet coverage .

. In case everything is working and your message is not sent, then do the following.

Enter this Meta website.

Full name is status.fb.com .

This is the page that tells you if WhatsApp and other social networks have really fallen all over the world. (Photo: MAG)

There you will see first that Facebook for companies and all its functions are or are not working normally.

At the bottom you will see the WhatsApp indicator.

It should be noted that if instead of a green check you see a red symbol, it may be that one of the servers is down.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.