WhatsApp: what can happen to your account if you use WhatsApp Plus or another unofficial app? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Admin 50 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 23 Views

Most of the people who downloaded WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or other modified version of WhatsApp on your smartphone thinks those apps are harmless and keeps using them for chatting. This is because they have functions that the original version does not yet add, such as view deleted messages, save states of your friends, among others. Why shouldn’t you use them? Here we are going to tell you.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What is aerothermal energy, how much does it cost to install and why has it become fashionable?

The goal of aerothermal is have heating in winter, cooling in summer and hot water …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved