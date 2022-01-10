Who are the children of Flor Silvestre and what do they do?

In life she was called “The voice that strokes” or “The sentimental”, considered the “Queen of Mexican song.” Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla, better known as Wild flower, it was a recognized actress of the golden age of Mexican cinema, as well as one of the great performers of ranchera music. Matriarch of the Aguilar Dynasty, she left her descendants a respected legacy.

His unmatched talent delighted his loyal audience through his extensive repertoire and the dozens of films in which he starred; With her beauty and sympathy she conquered many hearts, however, three lucky men had the privilege of having her as a wife.

The Flor Silvestre’s first marriage was with Andrés Nieto; fruit of this love he had his daughter Dalia Inés Nieto Jiménez. Apparently the difficult character of his spouse and his addiction to gambling, led their relationship to failure.

The eldest daughter of Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla, followed in her mother’s footsteps in acting and music, in addition, she worked as a professional dancer and writer; Before starting her artistic career, Dalia Inés was an English teacher and translator.

The Flor Silvestre’s second marriage was with the driver Francisco Rubiales, who was known as Paco Malgesto, pioneer of Mexican television; He was also a renowned bullfighting announcer and chronicler. From this relationship, the artist born in 1930 in Salamanca, Guanajuato, had her children Francisco and Marcela Rubiales.

Francisco Rubiales have a career in dubbing, subtitling and video editing; Compared to his other brothers, he maintains a profile away from the spotlight. For her part, Marcela Rubiales, also followed in her mother’s artistic footsteps. For several years she was a singer, as well as a film, stage and television actress in the 80’s and 90’s.

Francisco Rubiales with his niece Ángela Aguilar.

It is worth mentioning that Marcela Rubiales Jiménez, was nicknamed “The sexy blonde of the ranchera song”, in her time as a performer; she also worked as a television host.

Marcela Rubiales offered some emotional words on her mother’s first mourning anniversary.

The Flor Silvestre’s third marriage was with the singer Antonio Aguilar, “El Charro de México. Like his wife, he was an outstanding actor of the glorious years of Mexican cinema; his sons Antonio Jr. (parent of singer Majo Aguilar), and Pepe Aguilar (father of the also interpreters Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar).

They both carry on the musical legacy of their famous parents; It should be noted that Pepe Aguilar is the best known son of the “Queen of Mexican song.”

Pepe Aguilar with his wife Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá and his brother Antonio Jr.

The children of Flor Silvestre, with the exception of Dalia Inés Nieto Jiménez, met a few weeks ago at the Rancho El Soyate, located in the town of Tayahua, Zacatecas state, Mexico, to commemorate the first death anniversary of the beautiful woman who gave them life.

At the foot of his tomb located on top of Cerro San Cayetano, inside El Soyate, a mass was celebrated to ask for his eternal rest. At the end, Marcela Rubiales stated that when her mother died, the love in her grew, becoming something “great” and she turned to love for her siblings.

I am proud to be his daughter, I still cannot listen to his music, I have tried to listen to it and I cannot, but I am happy and proud to have been his daughter.

For his part, Pepe Aguilar promised to follow the advice of his parents more: “appreciate the little moments and the seconds and minutes of each day, suddenly you forget that it has an expiration date”.

Read more: As his mother Flor Silvestre taught him! Dalia Inés delights with her voice meeting in El Soyate (VIDEO)

Flor Silvestre died at the age of 90 on November 25, 2020, because of some health problems derived from typhoid. Fulfilling her last will, she was buried with her husband Antonio Aguilar, the great love of her life.