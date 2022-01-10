Why was Santiago Solari enraged against the referee in Puebla vs America?

During the first day of Closing 2022 the America club divided points before Puebla being thanks to the rapid work of Salvador Reyes at 10 seconds, but before the end of the first part Maximiliano Araujo equalized the score, after the azulcremas had one man less on the court, due to the expulsion of Roger Martinez at minute 36 ‘, in addition to the direct red to Santiago SolariBut what caused your anger at the strategist?

It was just half an hour into the duel when a play was made near the bench area between Roger Martinez and the Uruguayan player in the dispute over the ball, where the Colombian was immediately painted yellow, Santiago Solari entered the field of play to directly claim Oscar Mejia, who decided to expel him, the technician left the place between shouts and slaps.

“Entering the field of play or court, without prior authorization from the referee from 1 to 6 suspension matches and a fine of 18 to 450 UMAS”, article 31 of the regulations.

But according to the information from the ESPN reporter, César Caballero, What caused the irritation of the 45-year-old Argentine was the fact that he considered that there was a blow with the elbow of Maximiliano Araujo to Martinez being unfair that he will not punish him, and even the assistant Gilberto Adame explained that the Colombian constantly receives blows and they are not punished.

What a fact that Santiago Solari will be sanctioned according to the regulations of the Liga MX, aspect that could leave him out of the courts up to six games, in addition in case the whistling reports insults could increase the punishment in the heat of the start of the competition, this being his third tournament in front of the Eagles where he is being pressured to award titles to the institution.

The bad streak that America is going through

After the Eagles were tied on the first day, this would be their sixth match that the creams did not win, the last victory being on Saturday, October 23, on Date 15 of Scream Mexico Opening 2021 with the 1-0 of Henry Martin to UANL Tigers, after that, America lost to Monterrey in the Concachampions, on Matchday 17 against Blue Cross. In the Liguilla in the first game they tied with Pumas 0-0, in the return they were eliminated with a score of 1-3 in favor of the university students.