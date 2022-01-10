Will they come to Mexico? BLACKPINK prepares new album

BLACKPINK I could come to Mexico! They prepare world tour

Recently, it was revealed that the members of the group of k-pop, BLACKPINK are planning to reunite for a world tour in 2022 and possibly a new album, so they might visit. Mexico for a series of concerts.

An announcement that has already caused a stir among all K-pop fans was made by YG Entertainment after ensuring that this year many of its artists would surprise the public with their comebacks and new projects.

It should be noted that this company is in charge of leading the career of the beloved BLACKPINK, so on social networks their fans have not stopped commenting on how much they expect them to return with a new album because his last work was “The Album” in 2021, which became a “Million seller”.

The truth is that he announced it is truly great news after Lisa tested positive for Covid-19 in recent months, which at the end of November caused great anguish among his followers.

Although the return to Mexico has not been officially announced by the group’s social networks, there is information that all the members have intentions of preparing a world tour that could include our country, although at the moment there are no exact dates.

So you must be very attentive, because we will be punctually informing the confirmation and cities that Blackpink will visit so that their “Blinks” can enjoy their greatest hits such as “Lovesick girls” and “How you like that”.

The fans of the group are very clear that each member of BLACKPINK has a role, however, many have wondered who the leader really is.

It is worth mentioning that the lead vocalist and dancer is Rose, the group’s lead vocalist and visual is Jisoo, while Jennie is the lead rapper, and Lisa is the lead dancer and rapper.

And in fact, who has become more relevant is Lisa who recently made the news, since her fans built a school in Yunnan, China in her honor.

The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which is comprised of Whistle, their first number one song in South Korea.

Boombayah, who is also part of Square One, was his first number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and his music video was the most viewed among Korean audiences.

With their commercial success in the first five months, they were awarded New Artist of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards and Seoul Music Awards.