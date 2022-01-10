With pears and apples: the housing bubble in the metaverse

In October of last year, Facebook announced that it would change its image, name and concept to be called Meta. The movement brought great attention to the issue of the convergence of a metaverse on the internet. This idea is one that revolves around a network of total immersion in digital environments of absolute virtuality that, eventually, would be composed of virtual and augmented reality. Basically, a roll like the one seen in the movie and novel by Ready Player One. A space mediated, on the one hand, by programs, applications, games and platforms; on the other, accessible through computers, phones, tablets and gadgets. All this, of course, with a view to “real” life being carried and fully articulated through digital life. Although, for the moment, the scope of the metaverse is still speculation and imagination games.

As with all technological development, these proposals bring with them Luddites and unredeemed optimists. And, always, it is probably best to watch advances and retreats of this type with caution. But, despite not being a consolidated change yet, movements are beginning to be seen that are striking because they are fast and disproportionate. Such is the case of what is being considered as a real estate boom in different platforms of the metaverse. As it is read, a real estate buying and selling bubble is beginning to develop in what is being announced as the next step of the internet. Businesses and individuals have begun purchasing homes, buildings, commercial spaces, and land (most often in the form of NFTs or code in blockchain) that rarely cost less than $ 13,000.

The metaverse is already sold on land that grandchildren will fight at one of those Christmas dinners in 2099.

There are a metaverse?

The news of the Facebook name change suggested, in general, that there is (or will be, rather) a metaverse. But the reality is a bit more complex. The concept of this type of digital space has been developing for years in video game communities that combine on their platforms the functions of social networks, shops and even stadiums to carry out sporting events and concerts. Programs like Roblox and Fortnite are often used as clear examples, but the range of metaverses is huge and is constantly expanding; precisely, there are those who advocate referring to the metaverse in the plural, although the idea is that it is about digital dynamics that at the end of the day are interconnected. Notwithstanding the foregoing, part of the hype Today comes from platforms such as Decentraland, Sandbox and Honnverse, which are committed to the metaversal experience more as a space for socialization and commercialization than as a video game.

In fact, betting on a metaverse on the internet goes beyond this type of program. Microsoft, for example, is developing Mesh, a space that aims to bring the functions of Teams (a platform that already unifies all its services so that a company or institution can operate completely within it) to a completely virtual environment where one can socialize, present and work through their avatars and in an immersive way. Eventually, the idea of ​​the metaverse is that it runs aground in an omniverse, where reality and virtuality are for practical purposes indifferent to the routines and habits of netizens. Something that, if we are honest, is not very different from the way we carry our day to day today. Just a little more … interactive and virtual … As in almost any video game with an online function.

Golden opportunity or blatant speculation?

As there is not yet a consolidated metaverse, brands and people try to put their money on some of the most striking platforms, hoping that they will become, in the not too distant future, almost mandatory use such as some social networks. Under this idea of ​​return on investment, sales of digital lots are being closed in transactions that even exceed 2 million dollars.

It is understood the investments of these businesses that they must constantly search for new business verticals, add points of sale and advertise. But not only companies and brands are in this race to find spaces in the metaverse. Virtual “houses” are also sold that sometimes exceed the cost of a home in the “real” world; In addition, it is worth noting that for the moment these are usually the images nothing more, since many times they are not yet functional even in the virtual logic of the platform on which they are sold.

The metaverse real estate boom revolves around people speculating on what these platforms will look like in a few years; more importantly, how these technologies will or will not be adopted in the near future. There are estimates that estimate that the metaverse market will be 8,000 million dollars by 2024. And programs like Roblox or Fortnite have known how to capitalize on this type of immersive interaction over the years. But that is still far from becoming the desire and interest of people to be perpetually connected to virtual spaces through avatars. Time will tell if this digital real estate bubble was a golden opportunity or mere outright speculation to inflate something that doesn’t have it in value.