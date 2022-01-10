Without a bra, Chiquis Rivera shakes her body in a white dress and sends a hint to her family

The very charismatic Chiquis Rivera placeholder image recently did a “Live” on Instagram to publicize all the details of the auditory to be carried out at his mother’s company, Jenni Rivera, which was managed by her aunt Rosie rivera and, for musical matters, by his uncle Juan rivera. This obviously raised differences among the members of the Rivera dynasty. But that was not reason enough for days later, Chiquis Rivera appeared without a bra and wearing a very tight white dress, with which she wiggled her body and performed a song as a hint for her family.

After it became known that the audit of the companies of Jenni Rivera it was already in progress. The fights, hints and messages that the Rivera have launched on social networks have given much to talk about. In addition to being something very sad for many, the members of the family themselves have raised their voices to make their different positions known. This time, it was the turn of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, who came out to tell his family singing: “Follow me giving more fame. I look at you from up here ”, while she rocked her sensuality in a braless dress.

The singer was accompanied by some friends, who are also part of her work team. Of course, her personal assistant, Omi Noemí, was by her side and she also seems to have had a very funny time. While Chiquis Rivera placeholder image was having a good time, her sister Jenicka Lopez denounced an alleged threat from her uncle Juan Rivera, whom she also held responsible for if something happened to her or her brothers.

just so y’all know, if anything happens to my family and i, my sister and us were just threatened by Brenda and Juan Rivera tonight.— jenicka lopez🖤 (@jenicka_lopez) January 9, 2022

Lupillo riveraas well as his ex Mayeli alonso, they leaned to the side of Jenni Rivera’s children. For his part, Juan Rivera, who also made several “Lives” with his wife Brenda, promised a press conference to respond to the serious accusations that have been made against him.

Meanwhile, the former executor of Jenni Rivera’s company, Rosie Rivera, limited herself to saying that: “The truth does not have to defend itself” and ensures that its channels on social networks will not be the place where they will see that this conflict is clarified. . In the “Live” he did Chiquis Rivera placeholder image Through tears she made it very clear that Rosie Rivera did not want to speak to her.

