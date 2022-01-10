Woman cries because her cell phone does not work; find out what children don’t call

Millennium Digital

Just as they circulate stories on social media what make believe in the goodness of people, there are many others who dandthey silly and generate outrageFrom theft and abandonment to scams. Such is the case of an elderly woman who came for help to repair your cell phone, because I believed that it was decomposed, but suffered a tremendous disappointment when discovering the deceit of his children.

Aurora Hernandez is the name of the grandmother who went to a local Technology square for a technician to help her identify the problem she had with her cell phone, since she had been without receive a call from your children.

In the video, which was recorded by the security cameras of the post and which went viral on Facebook, it is observed that Aurora Hernandez Talk to the technician about the faults that the device presents.

“I have more than a year that my children do not answer me, and I say: ‘what happens?’ Well, the cell phone is the one that does not work. How can my children not talk to me?“, says the woman.

When the young man from the business listens to her, he tells her that to repair it they are 1,500 pesos, this despite the fact that the phone does not present any problem. The woman begins to cry, since she cannot pay such an amount of money and decides to leave; However, a young man from another place overhears what is happening and offers his help.

“I went with that boy and he charges me a lot of money … I don’t have that money, what I want is to talk to my children”, he comments.

Hearing the words of the grandmother, the young man offers to repair the device and even tells him not to worry about the price. The man hands him his card and asks him to come back later to pick up his cell phone.

Granny discovers deception of her children

It is then that the young man discovers that it works correctly, rather it is the woman’s children who have not called him in months. She decides to contact them to ask them to contact her mother, as she is desperate to talk to them.

“He brought me a cell phone to fix because it doesn’t work … All you want to do is talk to you. I don’t know if I can do that miracle for him. I give you my information and everything in case you like to come and see it“says the boy.

Days later Aurora Hernández returns to the premises while taking the arm of a young man, who apparently is her son. He thanks the technician for his help and when he tries to pay him for his services, he refuses to receive his money.

