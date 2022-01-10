WWE wrestler Randy Orton trolled by his wife

WWE wrestler Randy Orton is one of the most beloved superstars of WWE fans. He is also a star who frequently shares family content on his social networks, showing the good relationship he has with his wife and children. This has made his wife, Kim Orton, become super popular during the year 2021 and their interactions are followed by thousands of people.

Kim Orton’s Troll of Randy Orton

Kim Orton has gained a ton of popularity on social media and in large part it is due to her husband Randy Orton’s trolls on social media. The last one uploaded was a selfie photo stolen from the fighter explaining that this is the killer of legends in his natural habitat. The photo was uploaded to his Instagram profile, where he accompanied it with the following text.

ONE OF THE RARE MOMENTS WHEN VIPER 🐍 @ RANDYORTON IS IN HIS NATURAL HABITAT AND IS VULNERABLE AT THE SAME TIME… #HEJUSTTOOKADUMP #DONOGOINTHERE #HIGHPROTEINDIET #SORRYNOTSORRY

The couple continues to be one of the most followed in the sports entertainment industry due to the good vibes seen in their posts.

