Xiaomi could sell one of its flagship brands to one of the world’s largest video game companies

Tencent, one of the largest technology companies in the world, is negotiating with Xiaomi to buy Black Shark.

Since Xiaomi introduced the first mobile of the Black Shark series in 2018, the sub-brand focused on gaming has become one of the best valued by users, by offering a world-class gaming experience thanks to state-of-the-art specifications, a lowest price than that of some of its more direct rivals.

Little by little, the brand has made its way into the world of gaming portable to become one of the references in its segment, of which Xiaomi owns about 50%. And soon, maybe the brand will take on even more prominence, from the hand of one of the most important video game companies in the world, owner of Riot Games and Epic Games.

Tencent would be planning to buy Black Shark

New rumors from China indicate that Xiaomi and Tencent they would be negotiating for a possible purchase of brand phones and accessories by the Chinese tech giant. Some Xiaomi executives would have admitted that negotiations are ongoing.

Apparently, upon completion of Tencent’s acquisition of Black Shark, the brand would not only focus its efforts on the creation of smartphones focused on the gaming, but would also begin to develop his own virtual reality hardware with which to give users the possibility of entering the so-called “metaverse”.

It is not surprising that Tencent has noticed Black Shark, and not other similar firms. Today, Black Shark is the brand with the largest market share in the gaming mobile segment. According to analysts, the brand would be valued at 3 billion yuan, but Tencent would pay between 2,600 and 2,700 million to get it.

For now, it is unclear if the acquisition will ever be completed, and if so, how long it will take to do so. What is very likely is that the brand has expansion plans that are going to be carried out, with or without the help of Tencent.

