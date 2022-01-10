Xiomara Castro invites Margarita, Leonel and Danilo to his inauguration

The president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, has invited the former Vice President of the Republic to take office, Margarita Cedeno and the former presidents, Leonel Fernandez Y Danilo Medina.

The ceremony for the swearing-in of the first woman president of Honduras, is scheduled to take place on January 27 from 7:00 am Said event will take place on Tegucigalpa National Stadium.

It is remembered that Xiomara Castro won the elections of Honduras for him Freedom and Refoundation Party in the elections of November 28, 2021.

With this triumph, Castro becomes the first woman president of that nation.

In addition to Fernández, for the People’s Force Party they were invited to the inauguration Manolo Pichardo Y Franklin Almeyda.

Meeting

From Margarita Cedeño, Danilo Medina and Leonel Fernández travel to the inauguration of Xiomara CastroIt would be the second time that the three had met in the last three months.

The last time all three leaders agreed after dividing the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) It was at the funeral of Reinaldo Pared Perez.

Invitation Margarita Cedeño

Invitation Leonel Fernández