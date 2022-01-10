Yankees appoint first female minor league manager

The New York Yankees appoint the first woman in minor league history to manager.

Indeed the Bronx Mules have made history by appointing Rachel Balkovec as manager of the Class A Tampa Tarpons Branch.

The event is historic because it is the first woman in history to lead a minor league baseball team.

Rachel was serving as a hitting coach for the Yankees in the minor leagues and now she has this opportunity to be at the helm of a baseball team.

Rachel Balkovec specifically joined the New York Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

Well, now he will serve as manager of the Tampa Low Tarpons. Next season as already indicated, which is an event of major words and may lead to more women managing a club and of course in the majors.

It would be interesting to see the Mules’ performance in the majors being led by a woman, and no wonder that happens sooner rather than later, especially if they still don’t win a World Series in upcoming seasons.

