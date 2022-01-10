Yosimar Cousin is also missing.

According to sources consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA, the talented Camagüeyan pitcher Yosimar Cousin is missing for days. It is presumed that, together with Yunior Tur, a serpentinero from Santiago, he has left the country or both are hidden somewhere for that purpose.

Various reports indicate that the 23-year-old right-hander He has not appeared in training for three days. Like Tur, does not respond to calls, and not even his relatives know his whereabouts.

Everything seems to indicate that the disappearance of Cousin and Tur It is the end of a “novel” that began in the first months of 2021, when both pitchers, despite their quality, were excluded from national teams who attended the pre-Olympic tournaments, the U-23 World Championship and the Junior Pan American Games.

The controversy, generated by the statements of the then manager Eriel Sanchez When explaining the causes of his exclusion from those teams, alleging problems of indiscipline or lack of “patriotism”, he uncovered Pandora’s box and made it clear that the boys were marked by State Security as possible “deserters.”

Tur he gave several interviews stating that he never knew the reason why he was not summoned. Cousin, meanwhile, requested discharge from the Cuban Federation, convinced that he would no longer have a future in Cuba when his entry into the national team was denied.

In those days it transpired that at least a team from the Mexican Professional League had requested the services of both pitchers from the island’s highest sports entity, something that was never discussed with any of the athletes.

In the last week of 2021, the directors of the Camagüeyan Bulls announced with great fanfare the news that Cousin he had returned to team training, and that his differences with the Federation were a thing of the past. Like Tur with the Wasps of Santiago de Cuba, Cousin was included in the official roster of the Bulls, announced this week at press conferences in their respective provinces.

From there, their disappearances have motivated countless speculation, being suspicious that no sports media has yet obtained statements from the athletes, so it is presumed that their arrival in other lands has not yet occurred, without ruling out the option that they may be in hiding, detained, or that some outcome has occurred. fatal in an illegal exit attempt.