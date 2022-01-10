‘You already wanted to die’; Rudo Rivera on last days of La Parka

Editorial Mediotiempo

The wrestling is synonymous with characters, masks and mystery, and few have achieved the significance and popularity of The parka, created by the late AAA founder Antonio Peña. Incognito carried by two men within the Three Times Star, many identified with Jesús Alfonso Escoboza, the second to be La Parka and who tragically died after an accident at a function in Monterrey.

Remembering him in an interview with The Fight Blog, the renowned narrator, Arturo Rivera, assured that La Parka “no longer wanted to live” because he knew he was doomed never to walk again and even asked his family to let him die, in the words of Rudo.

“I was shocked when they told me what happened in Monterrey, he was hospitalized for two months and I think he already sensed something, he no longer wanted to live because living without being able to be in the ring was not life. They transferred him to Hermosillo, he spent a few days at home and relapsed, from there he fell apart and He no longer wanted to live, he told his family: ‘Let me rest’ and he left, “said Rudo Rivera.

The original Parka gave us up in jail: Rudo Rivera

Before Jesús Escoboza wore the clothing of “la buesuda”, the honor belonged to Adolfo Tapia, whom today we know as LA Park, and of whom the Rudo Rivera explained how He resigned from Antonio Peña after being arrested in the city of Puebla because of a problem with authority.

“Antonio Peña sought to bring people by name to give the show a twist, among them Adolfo (Tapia), whom I do not consider a brother, but not an enemy either. He is doing very well and I had no problems with him when sued AAA over the name (of La Parka), AAA takes it to the courts and they are things that do not correspond to me, “he recalled.