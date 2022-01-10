Young man killed a medical student and then set his house on fire

1334422

Fixed Point.- The story of Carlos Enrique Medina López, 35, has shocked the Falconian community by the way in which it was revealed this Wednesday, January 5, that he had died and not as had been said after his autopsy of law, practiced a few hours after having his body burned into his own home.

It was the early morning of January 4, tranquility reigned as usual in the Ciudad Federación urbanization of the Carirubana municipality, which is located a few meters from the entrance of the city of Punto Fijo. An explosion alerted the residents of the place that something had happenedThey quickly went out to verify and it was a house on block B of the second stage from which the flames were coming out.

Neighbors called the municipal firefighters who put out the fire and upon entering they observed the body of a man face down and on the bed, the same place where the fire started. In it there was an altar and as a first balance they said that it could have been a candle that set the place on fire, according to information provided to The whistle by the Fire Department.

The body was removed by officials from the Corps of Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations (Cicpc), who carried out a legal autopsy at the Virgen de Coromoto cemetery, where they certified that he had died of a heart attack.

They presumed that from the fright when he saw the house on fire, he had struck a blow to the heart that led to his death and later burned. His family requested that the incident be fully investigated, he reported the detective force.

The mother handed over the alleged murderer

24 hours after the fact, a woman appeared with her 21-year-old son before the Cariribana police, who recounted how he had murdered the young student of Community Medicine and betrayed the other two who accompanied him. He also handed over the evidence, including a bag with clothes and shoes belonging to the deceased and the cell phone that after damaging it with a stone, they threw it into a mounted area to prevent it from being obtained as evidence.

The alleged murderer told the Cariribana police that After an argument, he murdered Carlos Enrique by suffocating him and with the help of two friends, he sprayed gasoline and burned his house to avoid being discovered, he told The whistle Jesús López Marcano, director of the municipal police of Carirubana.

At that time a new investigation was opened and the Carirubana police managed to capture the other two implicated, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, the latter with a history of aggravated robbery. All three are inhabitants of the same urbanism.

The Carirubana police presented the case to the 12th and 15th prosecutor’s offices of the Public Ministry In order to continue with the investigations, he also reported to the Falcón Homicide Axis of the Cicpc to investigate the motive for the incident.

Carlos Enrique took care of the house of some friends in urbanism who are out of the country and he lived alone. He was studying Community Medicine and was in charge of a barber shop in Punto Fijo.

