12 mobile apps that can make your life easier in 2022

There are a wide variety of options to improve productivity, exercise, meditate, educate yourself and play, among others.

A cell phone without additional applications is like a house without bathrooms or kitchen or windows. Many times it is ignored that they can give you a hand to carry out daily tasks, which become another arm. There are free and paid ones. And for everything: to finally encourage yourself to do physical activity, eat a healthier diet, create work schedules, edit videos and photos almost like a professional or find emotional well-being. With the recommendations of the technology journalists Simón Hernández, Felipe Lizcano and Enrique Cuartas, plus the qualification lists of the App Store and Google Play Store, we built the following compilation (the order is not related to any top) of mobile applications that can make life a little easier sometime this year. l. Would you dare to install one? 1- KronoApp can get you out of trouble: Ideal for hiring professional services easily and quickly such as plumbing, carpentry, removals, teachers, tour guides, manicurists, barbers, etc. It is available 24/7 to make reservations online. It is also perfect for those looking to find new clients. It is on iOS and Android.

2- TimeTune: to make the day work for you: It is a kind of personal agenda for you to increase productivity. It works with blocks of time that you can create as needed. It also allows you to add reminders and templates to automatically plan your schedule, routines or schedule. Ideal for freelancers and students.

3- BigVu: telepronter on the cell phone: It’s like having a TV studio in your pocket. One of its most outstanding features is that it allows you to record videos with telepronter: keep your eyes on the camera while reading the script with ease and scrolling up on the screen. More options: add automatic subtitles, crop videos in square format, add background music. It’s free and offers in-app purchases.

4- Seven: exercise in 7 minutes: The more than 200 exercises proposed in this free application are based on scientific studies to offer the maximum benefit in the shortest possible time: 7 minutes a day. The paid version (7 Club) offers exclusive support and advice from certified personal trainers.

5- Flipboard to be informed: What you do is select news and articles from around the world to inform yourself and delve into topics that really appeal to you. It allows you to access nine favorite interests, collect articles on specific topics and save them to personal magazines, and receive the latest news from important events with magazines curated by an editorial team. It is on iOS and Android.

6- To meditate and find balance: Balance offers guided meditations tailored to each mood and goals such as improving sleep and reducing stress. Users find concrete techniques, organized in 10-day plans and focused on breathing, body scanning, labeling, etc. This app is free for the first year, then it offers subscriptions. It launched on iOS in 2019 and arrived on Android in 2021.

7- To edit videos like an expert: CapCut is a free all-inclusive video editing app: cut, rewind and change speed. It offers advanced filters and beauty effects, as well as a music library and exclusive copyrighted songs. And there is more: stickers and fonts. A tool for content creators or anyone who wants to edit a video or storie for Instagram or TikTok.

8- The Game of 2021 for iPhone, according to apple: League of Legends: Wild Rift is an online battle arena multiplayer video game developed by Riot Games for Android, iOS, and consoles. It’s free and offers in-app purchases. Here players of all levels will be able to form teams, pin their champions and try to make the best plays. Apple singles it out for its “incredible graphics and rich interwoven stories.”

9- TV5MONDE to learn French: It is free and offers about 3,000 exercises to learn this language through videos, programs and current reports. The app offers activities (multiple choice questions, crosswords, among others) at four different levels: A1 beginner, A2 elementary, B1 intermediate and B2 advanced. It is for Android and iOS.

10- To discover new podcasts: In Moonbeam you have to swipe to find a podcast offer according to interests. It allows to personalize the feed, create channels of selected moments of more than 120 different genres, share clips on social networks, tip creators. It is in English and works for Android and iOS.

11- Discover healthy diets: FITIA calculates the calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fats you eat based on your information. It also offers a personalized nutritional plan with, healthy recipes, automatic shopping list. Most of the functions are free and there is the possibility of acquiring a Premium membership. It is on iOS and Android.