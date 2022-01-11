16 paid apps and games on Android for free [semana 2 2022]

The Week 2 of 2022 brings us 16 paid applications and games that you can download for free for your Android mobile. As every week we show you all the apps, games and applications to customize your Android so that you can download them and have them forever, in addition, we also show you the apps and games that are on sale.

Offers and free paid games and apps will be available for a few days, but not all of them have the same time, so we advise you to try the ones that attract your attention the most and that way they will remain in your Google account, even if you delete it.

25 free apps and games to start the year

Free paid games and applications for Android

We detail the list with the 16 games and applications that you can download for free During the next few days, you may like some of them, in addition, you do not lose anything by trying it and in the event that you delete it, it will always be in your Google account:

AirTag Tracker Detect Pro – Offer ends January 11. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad): Offer ends January 11. Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro – Offer ends January 12. Unit Converter Pro: Offer ends January 12. Ultimate PUBLIC Campgrounds (Over 46,300 in US&CA) – No confirmation of offer end date. Live or Die: Survival Pro – Offer ends January 11. Speed ​​Math – Mini Math Games: Offer ends January 11. Glidey – Minimal puzzle game: Sale ends January 12. Monkey GO Happy: Offer ends January 12. MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – MULTIPLAYER: Offer ends January 12. Soul Warrior Premium: Offer ends January 12. Merge Number Puzzle: Offer ends January 13. 10×10 Merge Dice: Offer ends January 14. Coin Princess !: Offer ends January 14. Everybody’s RPG – Sale ends January 14. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG tap-shot: Offer ends January 14.

Apps and games on offer for Android

Then you will see the complete list of games and applications that are on sale During the next few days for your Android mobile, surely one of the ones you want is on this list:

Display Calibration Pro: Offer ends January 11. LADB – Local ADB Shell: Offer ends January 11. Spoons: Offer ends January 11. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO: Offer ends January 11. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro – Offer ends January 11. U Pro Notes: School Planner: Offer ends January 12. Water Reflection Pro: Offer ends January 12. YoWindow Weather – Unlimited: Offer ends January 13. MePlayer Movie Pro Player – Offer ends January 14. Cubasis: Audio Editor & Studio: without confirmation of the end date of the offer. Pro Map Coordinates – No confirmation of offer end date. Blackthorn Castle 2 – Offer ends January 11. Fait – The Machine: Offer ends January 11. Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile – Offer ends January 11. Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: Offer ends January 11. Math Workout Pro – Math Games: Offer ends January 11. Pocket Clothier: Offer ends January 11. Pocket Harvest: Offer ends January 11. Shiny Ski Resort: Offer ends January 11. Tiny Little Kingdoms – Sale ends January 11. Arrog: Offer ends on January 12. Cafeteria Nipponica: the offer ends on January 12. Cartoon Hot Racer 3D Premium: Offer ends January 12. Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium – Offer ends January 12. Kairobotica: Offer ends January 12. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]: Offer ends on January 12. Ninja Village: Sale ends January 12. OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure – Offer ends January 12. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium: Offer ends on January 12. Xtreme Rally Driver HD Premium – Offer ends January 12. BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter – Sale ends January 13. Farm Invasion USA – Premium: Offer ends January 13. Greenskin Invasion: Offer ends January 13. Mirages of Winter: Offer ends January 13. Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium: Offer ends January 13. Tennis Club Story: Offer ends January 13. World Cruise Story: Offer ends January 13. SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator): Offer ends January 14. Pavilion: Touch Edition – Sale ends January 14. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate – Sale ends January 14. WarAge Premium: Offer ends January 14. JYDGE – No confirmation of offer end date. Alpha Launcher Prime Themes – Offer ends January 11. ARC Launcher® Pro Themes, DIY, Wallpaper, FAST – Offer ends January 11. Elements Live Wallpaper: Offer ends January 11. Pix Material Icon Pack: Offer ends on January 12. DGT Big Mod Informer: Offer ends January 14. Digital Milticolor [RDS]: the offer ends on January 14th.

These are the 16 paid apps and games that you can download for free during week 2 of 2022. Surely some of the apps or games on the list interest you so you don’t lose anything by trying it. You should know that if you install it, it will always remain in your Google account even if you delete it.

