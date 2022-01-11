19-year-old Burger King employee shot to death by armed robber in East Harlem – Telemundo New York (47)

A 19-year-old cashier working at a Burger King was shot and killed during an overnight robbery attempt in East Harlem, New York City Police said Sunday.

Authorities said officers rushed to the fast food establishment around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun and a female employee shot inside the Burger King in East 116th Street.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to the Metropolitan Hospital where the authorities declared her dead.

The uniformed officer said that the alleged armed attacker entered the Burger King, took out the weapon and demanded money from its employees. During that exchange, the unidentified suspect fired the bullet that hit Bayron-Nieves and struck a manager and a customer who were also inside at the time with a pistol, before fleeing.

Shortly before noon, a short 10-second surveillance clip was posted that appeared to show the suspect pointing his firearm at one of the workers. The alleged gunman was last seen dressed in black.

If you have information, you can confidentially call 1-888-57-PISTA.