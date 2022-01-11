5 Keys This Tuesday By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – The markets will be watching today for appearances from high-profile central bankers.

He remains volatile, awaiting the short-term energy forecast from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Cryptocurrencies trade mixed.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Statements of central bankers: Powell, Lagarde, Weidmann …

This Tuesday we will be awaiting the words of, president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed); , President of the European Central Bank (ECB); , President of the Bundesbank, as well as various members of the FOMC.

2. Oil

Oil prices continue to show volatility this week, after rising 5% last week, after protests in Afghanistan disrupted rail lines and hit production at the country’s main oil field, Tengiz, while pipelines are being maintained. in Libya it drove pumping to 729,000 barrels a day from a peak of 1.3 million bpd last year, it says. Reuters.

This Tuesday we will meet the in the United States.

3. Crypto

After a tremendously volatile last week for the cryptocurrency sector, this Tuesday the main assets continue, although very tenuously, to recover lost positions. Today they are listed on a mixed basis.

He moves at $ 42,000 and he at $ 3,100.

4. Asia and American Stock Exchange

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He fell 0.9%, Hong Kong fell 0.5% and he lost 0.7%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended mixed yesterday. The closings of (-0.1%), (+ 0.05%) and (-0.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the and the.

In the United States we will know the.