A bohemian apartment in New York full of color and fun designs

We visited actress Betsy Wolfe’s bohemian-style home in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood in New York City. Inside we get excited with the funniest mixes you can imagine, where the bohemian and classic spirit shares space with very avant-garde ideas.

The musical performer, the star of numerous works on Broadway and the rest of the United States, contacted Crystal Sinclair’s study to carry out the reform and design of your house. With 125 square meters, the apartment is the union of two apartments that are located in a New York building from 1907 and stands out for its elaborate limestone and terracotta details and figures. The interior spaces were gutted and where the main bathroom is now located there used to be a kitchen; while the stove today is in the old living room. The distribution now has an open house concept, with a social area that houses a living room, dining room, desk and a beautiful open kitchen in black (the jewel of the house, without a doubt). On the other side of the house there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Access corridor to the living room with a custom bookstore. Sean Litchfield

With vintage pieces and custom designs. The sofa is from BC2 and the pink armchair is from Urban Outfitters. Mirror by Ballard Designs. Sean Litchfield

Lamps and vintage pieces together with avant-garde custom designs. The handles on the console are by So Watt. Sean Litchfield

Betsy Wolfe loved the mixes that interior designer Crystal Sinclair put into her projects. So the actress contacted her and showed her hundreds of images where you could see the eclectic style she was looking for: antique or boho pieces, such as Moroccan rugs or gold-framed mirrors, along with very daring designs such as some furniture with maxi brass handles. … I wanted the colors and some designs to be eye-catching to maintain a certain modernity. Crystal Sinclair perfectly understood what Betsy Wolfe was proposing and knew how to masterfully mix the old with the new. In fact, it was inspired by that mix of the past and present that, in some way, is perceived in New York, the city that hosts this project.

In the house you can see a predominance of green, as Betsy Wolfe loves this color throughout its range, and other intense tones such as peach: “We use deeper tones to compensate for neutral walls and floors; we are always interested in a good contrast,” explains decorator Crystal Sinclair . The fabrics, wallpapers and other small details are what inject a dose of color therapy to the entire atmosphere.

Black kitchen open to the living room with cabinets by Cliq Studios. Sean Litchfield

Custom gold hood and black cabinets. Sean Litchfield

Dining room with chairs and tables vintage. Sean Litchfield

In addition, the interior designer made use of a good repertoire of materials and finishes to give the house extra style, such as natural brass, ceramics and Zellige – a handmade tile made by hand in Morocco with a finish full of nuances – soapstone, velvets, white painted floors and fun wallpapers with bold and colorful patterns to create a bright space full of contrasts, a space that welcomes fun pops and patterns.

To this well-planned scenario, pieces from here and there were added, located by auctioneers and markets, which give it that bohemian air that the actress was looking for. At the same time, functional ad hoc furniture was integrated, splashing the environment, but always with a touch crazy and modern. The result, a fun atmosphere, that surprises, with decorations of soul vintage: “Electrifying and exciting, this space awakens all your senses while calming your soul,” explains Crystal Sinclair.

Master bedroom with zellige tiles by Zia Tile, custom velvet headboard and silver lamps by Tom Dixon Sean Litchfield

CB2 desk in the main room. Sean Litchfield

Main bathroom with custom furniture. Sean Litchfield

The children’s bedroom, with a floral wallpaper by Osborne & Little and a crib from the Jubilee collection by Babyletto. Smallable canopy. Sean Litchfield

Children’s bathroom with clay tiles and Ikea vanity unit. Sean Litchfield

