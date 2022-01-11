a Chinese SUV with Bronco airs and a lot of technology

Known in its prototype stage as X Dog, the Haval Cool Dog will be the new midsize SUV of this brand from Great Wall Motors.

Although we already knew it, first as a prototype and later through spy photos, it is only now that the first images of the Haval Cool Dog, the new SUV of Great wall motors. Visually very reminiscent of a Ford Bronco Sport, but its manufacturer wanted to give it its own personality through technology and other details.

The front has a somewhat ‘vintage’ style. Encompasses round LED headlights within a large dark stripe that also includes the grill. To him, they join straight lines and robust accents in the bodywork, as well as straight wheel arches, floating roof effect and a curious bump on the tailgate, a nod to the spare tire on classic SUVs.

Regarding its dimensions, the Haval Cool Dog gets closer to the Mazda CX-5 and VW Tiguan, surpassing the Ford Bronco Sport in length. Achieves 4.52 meters long, 1.87 meters wide, 1.74 meters high and a wheelbase of 2.71 meters. That is, it is located in the segment of Midsize SUV.

Haval Cool Dog: Turbo Engine and Technology

For now there are no official images of the Haval Cool Dog inside, but a few months ago we saw it in some spy images that revealed their characteristics. The main one is the abundance of screens, as it is not limited only to the multimedia center and the main information box, with screens also on the steering wheel, center console and doors.

That means that practically all vehicle controls will be touch type. Something very impressive at first glance but that, during daily use, can be a bit complex. And much more over time. In addition to this, a shifter type joystick to operate the transmission.

In terms of its mechanics, the Haval Cool Dog is built on the new Lemon platform from Great Wall Motors, driven by a motor 1.5 liter turbo, with 184 hp power. International media speculate with the incorporation of a 2.0-liter Turbo engine and 211 hp, with which this SUV could have 4WD drive.

Waiting

The first official preview of the Haval Cool Dog are the images that accompany this note, but the premiere of the vehicle will take place over the course of first semester of this year. Obviously, it will be a model of global aspiration, which will reach various regions of the world such as Latin America, with a different name.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Haval Dargo, another SUV that leaves China to expand to the world

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.



