A Governing Council with scare and medical assistance

Family photo of the Governing Council held in Almería.

Jan 11, 2022. 18.20H READ IN 1 minute

The Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marin, has had to be assisted by his colleague from the Andalusian Government, Jesus Aguirre. After feeling dizzy upon arrival in Almería, where the first Regional Government Council of the year was held this Tuesday, January 11, Marín had to be attended at first by the Health and Family Counselor, doctor by profession specialized in Family Medicine, suffering from severe dizziness. As you may have known Medical WritingAfter the official photograph, Marín would have felt unwell, needing the first assistance from Aguirre who commended him to transfer to the Torrecárdenas Hospital, where he is currently undergoing cardiac tests. From the health center, those responsible have confirmed that his condition is not serious …

