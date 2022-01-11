A milestone in medicine: they successfully transplant a pig heart into a person

A team of American surgeons successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a human.

It is a milestone in modern medicine and a world first, Maryland Medical School proudly reported.

It was a one-of-a-kind surgery, and it was performed on a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease, named David bennett.

Bennett received this pig heart transplant and is stable 3 days postoperatively. It was the only option currently available to the patient.

This landmark surgery was performed by the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), collectively known as the University of Maryland Medicine.

This organ transplant demonstrated for the first time that a genetically modified animal heart can function like a human heart without immediate rejection by the body.

The patient, David Bennett, a Maryland resident, is being closely monitored over the next few days and weeks to determine if the transplant provides life-saving benefits. Bennet had no alternative because he had ruled out for a regular transplant due to his health and age.

“It has been a revolutionary surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the crisis of organ shortage. There are simply not enough human donor hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients,” explained the doctor. Bartley P. Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart to the patient.