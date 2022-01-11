A new edition of the BE program begins, Allianz Partners’ commitment to take care of the emotional well-being of its employees

After the success of the first edition of this program, the company once again launched another edition of BE, improving this space designed exclusively for its collaborators.

Created in 2021, the Allianz Partners Be program aims to unite and promote each of the initiatives developed by the entity for the benefit of employees.

The pandemic has led to a major change in the way the company’s various departments work, but it has also provided a new perspective on health in the workplace.

Designed by and for employees. The BE program is the result of surveys and co-creation workshops, where thanks to the ‘voice and opinion’ of the employee, Allianz Partners It has been able to design actions and initiatives that respond in a way adjusted to the needs raised by its collaborators. Based on 4 axes. In 2022, new learning tools will be made available to Allianz Partners employees, promoting and betting on their self-development. That is why a specialized team within the HR area of ​​Allianz Partners, has worked to expand the offer of shares, focusing them on 4 pillars: Health and Well-being; Professional development; Social Benefits and Aid; Conciliation, Equality and Diversity An adaptable and permanent program. In 2022, the entity will continue to promote initiatives that focus on the physical and emotional well-being of all its employees, with weekly workshops that cover various topics, in addition to services that had to be postponed as a consequence of the pandemic in the last two editions, among which the physiotherapy service stands out. Focused on mental well-being. One of the projects on which the BE team is working is the assessment of psychosocial risks, which makes it possible to measure the pulse of the situation and helps to implement specific action plans adapted to the needs of the collaborators.

The health and well-being of the employees is one of the main axes of the company and the success of the BE program lies, to a great extent, in the participation of the collaborators for the co-creation of the program, in addition to seeing it as something beneficial in your work environment, but also integrate it as important on a more personal level.

“We must continue to think of the employee as the center of our organization and their well-being is essential. Already in 2021, when we launched the BE program, we obtained great results, which we hope to even improve this year. In 2021 we were able to give more than 70 workshops related to different topics: from mental health, back stretching and hypopressive classes, to those related to nutrition and health. An average of 15 collaborators participated in each workshop, with a satisfaction index of 4.7 out of 5”, Highlights Amparo Merino responsible for Welfare and Prevention at Allianz Partners Spain.

