Abinader is invited to the swearing-in of the president-elect of Honduras

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, was invited by the president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to the swearing-in and “promise of law” to assume the presidency of the Central American country.

Through a letter received on December 30, Castro, elected last year in the elections as constitutional president for the period 2022-2026, made formal the invitation to the Dominican president to be present at the swearing-in.

The event will be held on January 27 at 7:00 in the morning at the National Stadium in the capital city Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

“I want to share this historic moment with sister nations, with whom we are united by close ties of brotherhood and solidarity, so that together we can participate in the return to the full rule of law, inaugurating an era of justice, equality with direct democracy and participating in Honduras” he says the letter published by the Director of Communications for the Dominican Presidency, Homero Figueroa.

Beyond the invitation, the tweet published by Figueroa does not specify whether the president will attend the swearing-in.

“President @luisabinader received the invitation letter from the elected president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to the solemn act and promise of law to assume the Presidency of the Republic. The letter is dated December 30, 2021 ”, says the tweet published by Figueroa.