accreditation procedure for MIR tutors

The Basque Country Health Department has convened this Tuesday a new procedure for accreditation and re-accreditation of tutors of specialized health training (2022) in order to guarantee the suitability and maintenance of the skills of the tutors.

It will take into account, among other factors, the professional experience continued as a specialist, teaching experience, the activities of continuing Education, the research activity and quality improvement, specific training in teaching methodologies, as well as the result of quality evaluations and surveys on the degree of satisfaction achieved, as established in the resolution published in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country (BOPV).

In this sense, current regulations establish that in newly created health sciences specialties and those that have not been developed or are in the implementation period when it comes into force, the requirements for the appointment of tutors and tutors will be replaced by accredited experience that corresponds to the professional field of the specialty in question.

In the current call for applications, people who intend to perform functions of tutoring residents may participate in this call for accreditation of tutors and tutors of specialized training, under the teacher figure of tutor or main tutor. For this, they must be in possession of an official specialist title, be on duty, and have a minimum of one year experience performing a specific healthcare activity of their specialty in the same accredited teaching center or unit.