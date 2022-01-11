Adamari López makes it very clear what he will not allow again in his life

Adamari Lopez For months he has made it very clear what he wants in his life and it is not exactly a new love. Good habits, job opportunities, and your daughter are your top priorities.

To resume her routine, the Puerto Rican has already started with her rigorous healthy eating plan and her exercises that, according to what she ensures at all times, have been the key to her drastic physical change that gives a lot to talk about wherever she goes. or your image appears.

Through a video posted on his Facebook page, López shared an important decision with his followers while jogging around his house.

“It is a matter of trying, I do not want to lose what I have achieved and I know that if I become sedentary, then I will probably return to the same habits that I had before and that is something that I will not allow myself to do.”, Assured the Puerto Rican.

Likewise, she was very determined to continue striving to have the figure she wants even though for her she is already at the perfect weight.

“I am going to work hard with my mind and my spirit to be able to achieve it. I already reached the weight I wanted“Said the actress, also assuring that this goal could not have been achieved alone without the help of her loved ones, her personal trainer and her psychologist, who have supported her so that she does not get discouraged and continues to fulfill her goal.

Will there be a new chance in love?

Through an interview with Mezcalent, Adamari also revealed what she plans to do with her love life and clarified if she would be willing to give herself a new opportunity in love at this time.

“I don’t think this is the moment. There is a moment of learning, there is a moment of growth ”, began by expressing Adamari and then affirming that until he solves other issues, he will not focus on having a relationship.

“Sometimes I ask myself a lot of questions and I think that until I solve many of those things, I am not focused on anything other than being well“, he claimed.

However, it is not closed to the fact that in the future she can find a partner with what she is looking for. “I would like to have a life as a couple in the future, where there is stability, where there is enjoyment of company, of looking towards a future together, as something more stable and I think there are still things to learn because, well, I have not It went really well, ”he said.