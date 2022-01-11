Adamari López revealed her “secret” to having a flat abdomen | News from Mexico

U.S.- Adamari Lopez has a long history in the artistic environment, but in the last year he has surprised his fans with his weight loss that now sports a slim figure.

The also actress has been back in constant controversy because many point out that Some “operation” could have been done, to be able to have ordered so many kilograms in such a “short time”.

A few hours ago Adamari published a video in which she appears scantily clad and lying on a bed, while a woman performed what appears to be a reductive massage in the abdomen area.

The conductor r revealed to the camera that every Monday as part of her beauty routine she goes to perform this type of massage , which helps you keep your abdomen flat and possibly burn fat.

Monday of consent, giving me very spoiled massages, how delicious “he said in front of the camera.

Surely her fans sent their expressions of affection and compliments, because they are the ones who have been pending of each of her projects and who have defended her against criticism.

Adamari revealed through her Instagram stories that her physical change has involved a discipline in exercise and good eating habits for years, but in recent months is when it has had a more noticeable change.

The driver also came to share photographs of her dishes with the portions of food she uses and was also pointed out that she was consuming very little, for which she had to give the explanation that was advised by a nutritionist.

Adamari will not return with Toni Costa

A Beginning of 2021 The actress He announced his Separation with Toni Costa and through an interview for the ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ Program that, Despite How Difficult and Painful His Separation Was, WAS aware that he would have made the best decision.

“I’m fine, I’m calm. I think I’ve made decisions that are smart that are for my good, that doesn’t mean they don’t hurt, that doesn’t mean they don’t affect me, but it does mean that they take me to a better place. They are decisions in my emotional well-being and especially in how that also affects the benefit and well-being of my daughter, which is my greatest concern ”.