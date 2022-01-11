Adrian Uribe confirms that his wife Thuany and his son Gael have covid

Actor and conductor Adrian uribe, who will debut as a host in the third season of “Who is the mask?” confirmed that his wife Thuany Martins and son Gael tested positive for Covid-19.

In a talk with El Gordo and La Flaca, the presenter explained that this was the reason why has not been able to travel to Miami to promote the third season of the reality show.

Regarding the health of his family, he said that they are stable and with few symptoms and for now they are sheltered at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero.

“My wife got Covid, so I couldn’t travel to Miami for the same reason. But we’re fine, she’s fine. He gave her and my son. My son is asymptomatic, he is already leaving, so we are very happy, really ”, said the driver.

He recalled that, fortunately, everyone in his house is vaccinated, so the disease has been very mild in them. “We were all vaccinated, that’s why everything is fine,” said Uribe, who so far has not presented symptoms and has been negative in his tests.

“I was the only one who did not give, So it means that my immune system is quite good, because it hasn’t hit me until today, but hey, we continue to take care of ourselves, “he said.

What he likes most about “Who is the mask?”

Adrian Uribe said he is excited for the premiere of “Who is the mask?”, because unlike the first season, in which he served as an investigator, now he has more fun and has the famous people up close.

Now with his role as a presenter, he has allowed himself to play with celebrities, get some clue about their identity while interviewing them, helping the panel of researchers, made up of Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Juanpa Zurita and Mónica Huarte.

“I keep bringing out the investigator within me, I keep asking them questions to find out who they are, but no longer with the pressure of guessing and investigating“, he pointed.