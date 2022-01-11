Alex Saab and corruption with the SUCRE in Ecuador

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the alleged front man of the ruler Nicolás Maduro prosecuted for money laundering in Miami, was among the beneficiaries of a corruption scheme in Ecuador that had access to almost $ 2.7 billion, according to investigators.

Saab is also at the center of another criminal investigation in Ecuador, which explores how a system created to promote trade between the Andean countries ended up becoming a gigantic money laundering scheme that even put at risk the dollarization in Ecuador under the government of former President Rafael Correa.

Saab’s participation in the scheme, along with that of other characters linked to the businessman, will be handed over to the Colombian authorities this week by a commission of the Ecuadorian National Assembly that carried out an extensive investigation into the misuse of the Unitary System Regional Compensation, or SUCRE.

Two companies linked to Saab and its partner Alvaro Pulido – who is also required by the US justice system – ended up obtaining juicy contracts for the export from Ecuador of prefabricated homes financed by SUCRE, explained Assemblyman Fernando Villavicencio, who chairs the congressional commission.

“The governments of Ecuador and Venezuela allowed these two companies [Fondo Global de Construcción (Foglocons),y ELM Import] they will sign a contract for $ 350 million to export prefabricated houses from Ecuador to Venezuela, houses that never arrived, “Villavicencio told el Nuevo Herald before leaving for Colombia.

The Saab and Pulido companies ended up receiving $ 160 million for the contracts, but only sent prefabricated panels to raise the houses for the social program known as the Great Housing Mission for $ 3.1 million, highlights the report prepared by the commission.

Saab, who was extradited to the United States from Cape Verde in October, is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on February 16 in Miami, where he is charged with conspiring to launder money obtained illegally from Venezuelan coffers.

For the Ecuadorian commission, the SUCRE not only failed to achieve the objectives for which it was created to promote commercial exchange between Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Ecuador, but in the end it only served to facilitate corruption, simultaneously putting at risk to the Ecuadorian economy.

This was so because it should only serve as a clearinghouse between banks financing commercial operations, but in the end what it did was finance with dollars from Ecuador’s freely available reserves – which are the ones that support Ecuadorian dollarization – doubtful exports. directed at Venezuela, Villavicencio said.

“We are talking about a figure of $ 2.697 million that was taken from the freely available reserve of Ecuador, which is a crime, and according to the manager of the central bank at that time … these operations put the liquidity of the Ecuadorian economy at risk. That means that they put dollarization at risk to deliver those resources to Venezuela, “said the assemblyman.

The operations – 90% of which involved fictitious exports or stratospheric overpricing, according to the report – threatened the Ecuadorian economy because the funds contributed by Ecuador had to be replenished in a short time by Venezuela, but the oil country did not.

The situation became so critical that on at least one occasion the manager of the Central Bank of Ecuador traveled to Caracas to see if they were being paid, but there they told him that Venezuela did not have dollars and asked if it was possible that they would pay their debt in gold. Villavicencio recounted.

So far, the Ecuadorian authorities have not been able to determine the amount of money that Venezuela ended up owing.

The commission found that between 2010 and 2014 there were 5,400 fictitious and overvalued export operations. In one of the most emblematic cases, cans of tuna that in Ecuador were priced at 60 cents per unit were billed at $ 5. In another operation, chemical products priced on the international market at 3.5 euros per kilo were sold in Venezuela for $ 105,000, added Villavicencio.

The operations carried out by Saab and Pulido through Sucre, in addition to entering the range of fictitious operations, also stand out for the illegality with which they entered to operate.

Reserved information from the Central Bank collected by the commission indicates that ELM Import is a company that was suspended in Venezuela, while Global Construction Fund was created illegally in Guayaquil because on the day of its creation, in September 2012, they were not present in Guayaquil who signed the minutes, Pulido Vargas and Luis Eduardo Sanchez Yares, with the latter later admitting to the commission that he had signed from Venezuela.

The report also exposes the close relationship between Saab and the Colombian leader Piedad Córdoba, who was the one who opened the doors to the socialist regime in Caracas.

“Without the sponsorship of the former Colombian senator, Alex Saab Morán would continue to be the bankrupt textile businessman from Barranquilla,” says the document. “Saab would not have gotten up and amassed its fortune without the intermediation of Córdoba with the Venezuelan government, to collect USD 30 million, which Cadíví (a Venezuelan entity that regulates payments in dollars) owed it for exports from Colombia. It was Piedad Córdoba who laid out the red carpet for Saab to enter the Miraflores Palace ”.

Córdoba was the “woman of the revolution [chavista] in Colombia ”, Hugo Chávez’s file, the one that mapped the enemies of Chavismo in his country and listed priorities. Córdoba was the one chosen by Chavismo to be president of Colombia to finally end the turbulent relations with her neighbor. Without being an official, only being the one “chosen by Chávez,” she became the agent for businessmen friends with the Venezuelan government, the document added.

According to the document, Saab ended up becoming Cordoba’s assistant, who bought objects required by the former senator, from plane tickets to iPads.