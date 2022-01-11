Alfonso Suárez, new Asisa delegate in León

Alfonso Suarez.

Alfonso Suarez has been named Asisa delegate in León. He assumes this position in the insurance company after a extensive healthcare experience in management and leadership positions and team leadership, both in public and private health.

Before joining Asisa, Alfonso Suárez, a doctor specializing in Family and Community Medicine, was Managing Director of the University Assistance Complex of León, where he also held the positions of head of the Admission Service and medical deputy director. In addition, it was medical deputy director of Hospital El Bierzo and medical director of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León.

At the head of the Asisa Delegation in León, “Suárez will manage the multi-line development of the insurera, consolidated in the province as a leader in health insurance in recent years. Likewise, it will continue to strengthen the company’s assistance capacity and its alliances with Leonese society, where Asisa maintains a strong presence through cultural, social and sports sponsorship activities, “the company explained in a statement.

