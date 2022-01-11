Allans Vargas, called up for emergency to the Honduran national team

The central defender Allans Vargas del Marathón has been called to the emergency Honduras national team to face the friendly before Colombia which will be played this Sunday, January 16 in the United States.

The defender will be joining the Bicolor this Tuesday to continue with the preparation. La Fenafuth has not confirmed if it will substitute any other player

The defender was doing the preseason with Marathón and now he becomes part of the Bicolor for this commitment.

His call has not been confirmed if it is to replace Maynor Figueroa, who has not joined the H since he is in the United States or is only to strengthen the group.

“The coach of H Hernán Darío Gómez has integrated the player Allans Vargas to be part of the delegation that will travel to Florida for the friendly against Colombia, was the posting of Fenafuth announcing” Chapeta “.

The player has already been part of this group in previous calls. He was called on the first date of this tie where Honduras faced Canada, El Salvador and the United States, but he was one of the few players who did not add minutes in these commitments.

Vargas was also part of the previous minor teams and his best participation was in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro where Honduras fought for the bronze medal against Nigeria, finishing fourth.

There he started in the central defense, making a pair with the Motagua defender, Marcelo Pereira.