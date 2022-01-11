Almost 3 years after the tragedy, Demián Bichir fondly remembers his late wife

Mexico City.- Mexican actor Demián Bichir he lovingly remembered his late wife Stefanie sherk through his social networks, since he published his account on Instagram a brief thought and a photo of the Canadian model.

Always in our smiles, our hearts and in our prayers. Stefanie Sherk (1976-2019) “, wrote the famous.

Demián went through a lot of suffering with the loss of his wife in 2019; she was 43 when she took her own life. It was the same actor and Stefanie’s father who found her with weights tied to her back and ankles at the bottom of the swimming pool from his house in California.

Although Sherk’s father tried to give her CPR, she could not come to her senses and within 8 days of being in intensive care she was pronounced dead.

The official report stated that the woman he died by a anoxic encephalopathy, a condition derived from oxygen deprivation to brain tissue that results in a loss of brain function.

Bichir stated that Sherk had a medical history of depression, anxiety and insomnia. It is believed that it was the result of the depression suffered by the recent death of his Grandma and his dog, a few days before.

Demián always commemorates her birthdays since then and shares photos of her with touching messages: “On your birthday and every day, we all love you and deeply miss your beautiful blue smile. You are so much needed in these extraordinary times. Always loved Stefanie Sherk.”

Source: El Universal