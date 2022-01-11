America fans thank Irarragorri for taking Aguilera

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the Emanuel Aguilera’s departure from America to join the ranks of the champion, Atlas, the azulcrema fans became trending topic to the owner of the red and black painting and Santos, Alejandro Irarragorri, to whom he “thanked” to remove that player from above and even They “candidate” him for president of the Eagles.

And it is that the followers of the Coapa team joked assuring that Irarragorri felt the Americanist colors, since in addition to giving them priority to buy Diego Valdés, he got rid of Leo Suárez, who will now be a player for the Guerreros, and Aguilera, a defender who was not well liked by the fans.

“Don Alejandro Azcárraga Irarragorri”, is read in one of the hundreds of comments that were generated on Twitter, accompanied by a photomontage of Alejandro Irarragorri with an America jacket.

“Not even those from the Atlas love IRARRAGORRI as much as we do”, “Mr. Irarragorri is doing the best job they have done in recent years in Coapa, he sent us his best man and he is taking the worst from us,” some comments point out.

“March so that they put ‘IRARRAGORRI’ to a tunnel of the Azteca Stadium”, is another of the publications that were made this Tuesday, after the news about Aguilera was released, the central defender who won the 2018 Apertura title with the Eagles.

America fans ask that Bruno Valdez leave now

Already “on track” as far as wishes are concerned, the partiality of the Eagles made the name of Bruno Valdez a trend to be the next defense in leave the club, another that has been highly questioned in recent tournaments for incredible mistakes in key matches.

The day they announce the dismissal of Bruno Valdez, that day will be the happiest on Twitter. – Samu (@SammitoDOro) January 11, 2022

Memes and tweets from Emanuel Aguilera to the Atlas

