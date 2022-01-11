America’s offer for Pablo Solari, insufficient, affirms Colo Colo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.01.2022 17:05:50





The search to reinforce the attack for America is being a titanic task, because after not finding an agreement for the Uruguayan, Brian Ocampo, they set their sights on Pablo Solari, player of Colo Colo that came out of the quarry of Cordoba workshops, club that belongs to Pachuca Group.

The president of the Albos, Jose Daniel Morón, explained at a press conference that the offer made by the Eagles It is not enough to win one of the players with the greatest projection of the Andean squad.

“We have received a proposal from America, which is insufficient, the club recently made a significant investment to buy Pablo and we hope that he will be with us for a while longer and in this way we are clear that his value will increase if he stays longer and we hope to have him ”, said the leader of Colo Colo.

In this 2021 Colo Colo will play the Libertadores Cup and that is one of the reasons why the South American directive does not want to sell the striker so easily or so cheaply.

It should be noted that Eagles they are also looking for Alejandro Zendejas, forward of Necaxa that already debuted with a goal in this tournament MX League but that the Rays do not want to sell that easy either.

To