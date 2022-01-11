An iMac for gaming? This concept video already shows it

The fame that Macs are not computers focused on gaming is true, since apart from the fact that at the hardware level we do not find the most focused features, there is not as much video game catalog as in Windows. However, for several years the arrival of an Apple computer focused precisely on this issue has been rumored. And to collation of this, a curious video details a hypothetical iMac for it.
The iMac gaming with curved screen
Aaryan Sai is a designer who today shared a concept video on his YouTube channel reimagining the iMac with that gaming approach we were referring to. It should be emphasized, just in case, that it’s nothing official and it is based purely on those rumors to which we referred and on the edge’s own ingenuity. However, it is worth seeing.
After a nice transition from the current iMac M1 we see a hitherto unpublished (in Apple) format of curved screen Y peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse adapted for the occasion, with a colorful backlight honoring this gaming style so characteristic of other companies.
Also noteworthy is the inclusion of the now mythical backlit apple on the back, a very symbolic branding that the company introduced on its laptops until 2016. Although, yes, the video also shows other details that seem more out of place, such as a player for physical games, which are becoming increasingly obsolete in the field of computers.
Could Apple one day launch something like that?
Putting the rumors back into context, it must be said that in recent times the number of reports pointing to it has decreased. It’s not to say it’s been ruled out entirely, but at least in the short term it doesn’t seem like it’s on Apple’s roadmap to launch a Mac of any kind with this approach.
Of course, we remember that much of this information is given by the arrival of Apple Arcade, the streaming game platform of the Californian company introduced in 2019 and that already has more than 200 titles. There has been much speculation about a possible device focused precisely on squeezing the service catalog, although in addition to Mac, the idea of convert Apple TV and that they have a format more similar to a game console.
Therefore, although with Apple you never know where they can go, we should not expect an iMac of this style. We remember that the next thing will be, except surprise, an iMac of 27 or more inches with Apple Silicon and a design similar to the 24-inch model launched last year with an M1 chip.