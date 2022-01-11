An iMac for gaming? This concept video already shows it

The iMac gaming with curved screen

Aaryan Sai is a designer who today shared a concept video on his YouTube channel reimagining the iMac with that gaming approach we were referring to. It should be emphasized, just in case, that it’s nothing official and it is based purely on those rumors to which we referred and on the edge’s own ingenuity. However, it is worth seeing.

After a nice transition from the current iMac M1 we see a hitherto unpublished (in Apple) format of curved screen Y peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse adapted for the occasion, with a colorful backlight honoring this gaming style so characteristic of other companies.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of the now mythical backlit apple on the back, a very symbolic branding that the company introduced on its laptops until 2016. Although, yes, the video also shows other details that seem more out of place, such as a player for physical games, which are becoming increasingly obsolete in the field of computers.