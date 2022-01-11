Andrea Belotti could join Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto FC

There are two ways of looking at this: Toronto FC is not afraid to make a single expense for 2022 or they will want to make the message clear to Sebastian Giovinco that if an Italian makes the team, it will not be him. Unless a miracle happens, the Reds broke the market by hiring Lorenzo Insigne, but there seems to be one more move that would make them immediate candidates for the title of the MLS.

While today the spectacular ones left for the arrival of Dom Dwyer and the situation that needs to change regarding the presence of Jozy Altidore, the afternoon continued to be news for them with the possible arrival of Andre Belotti to the club. In the first days of the year, the first rumors of an approach by Canadians began to appear, but the acquisition of Insigne seems to have given rise to a more serious situation.

The Torino forward ends his relationship with the organization at the end of the season and a renewal agreement has not yet been reached. This has attracted several teams from Europe to bid for him, but it appears that no one is matching a possible offer from Toronto. According to reports from Will Forbes, the Italian wants to stay in the Old Continent, but without the desired money it will cost a lot.

He and his agent are still waiting for more offers that can be given in this market, but the same information shares that something similar to those soon directed by Bradley Beal is not expected. Forbes added in its last update that Everything indicates that it will end in Toronto, although the negotiations could extend much longer than the deal with Insigne was..

Lorenzo Insigne to receive the highest salary in MLS history

We go through its history and when the MLS wants to spend high, it does so without hesitation twice. In the case of Insigne, we are about to see the highest paid player in the history of the league with an annual salary of approximately 13 million dollars. Among the great stars who have passed, today we see Carlos Vela earning 6.3 million, while at the time Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned 7.2 million per season.