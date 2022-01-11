Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Andrea Meza shows in each post on her social networks that she is without a doubt one of the most beautiful women on the planet. Her crows and her beautiful face show the world why she was chosen miss Universe at the time.

Meza is going through great moments since after leaving his reign in miss Universe I confirm by Instagram that he will be a correspondent for Telemundo. In other words, it will go from the crown to the microphone without a scale. “I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to start this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she said.

But Andrea’s professional side is not the only thing that makes her happy. His relationship with the tiktoker, Ryan Antonio, seems to be very serious and shows it at every opportunity he can. In the month of July 2021 he presented his courtship in society and on social networks he expressed “His personality is perfect for my personality, for what I do, and that is why he has lent himself to making it so simple.”

Now in an apartment he began to tan his statuesque body. Meza can be seen in a very tiny passion red bikini. All the photos that he uploaded to the social network Instagram were taken from the cell phone where the former miss Universe She looks very relaxed, between home and eager to delight all her fans.

It is worth remembering that Meza is popular on the networks. He has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, close to 1 million on Facebook and 13.9 on Twitter.